Teens can learn coding skills at upcoming workshop

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library has a couple of options for teens or tweens interested in computer science and learning to code.

For those ages 12-15, they will hold a Learn to Code for Tweens program and, for those ages 16 and up, Learn to Code for Teens.

Learn to Code for Tweens will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Learn to Code for Teens will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Both classes are free and are led by IT consultant Erich Metzelaars.

For more information about this free program, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.