 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Teens can learn coding skills at upcoming workshop

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library has a couple of options for teens or tweens interested in computer science and learning to code.

For those ages 12-15, they will hold a Learn to Code for Tweens program and, for those ages 16 and up, Learn to Code for Teens.

Learn to Code for Tweens will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Learn to Code for Teens will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Lake Land College broadcast students receive state accolades

Both classes are free and are led by IT consultant Erich Metzelaars. 

For more information about this free program, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News