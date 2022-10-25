 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teens can learn important cooking skills at upcoming workshop

EFFINGHAM — Teen Cuisine is a program designed to teach youth important life skills that encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Developed for youth in sixth through 12th grades, Teen Cuisine teaches important cooking skills along with healthy eating information in engaging, hands-on lessons. Elizabeth Hartke, SNAP-Ed Community Worker, will teach the students some quick and easy recipes. A student workbook with recipes is provided to participating youth.

Teen Cuisine will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

To register for this free library program, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

