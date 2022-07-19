Terre Haute Children’s Museum offers summer programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is hosting a variety of summer programs for children of all ages.

Summer Learning Lab allows children to expand their understanding of science through in-depth and hands-on activities.

The "Planets of Solids & Gasses" Learning Lab will be held on Thursday, July 21. Children ages 6 to 12 years old, will experiment with filtering water and cleaning an oil spill among other activities, during "Earth’s Wonder: Water" on Tuesday, Aug. 2. "Engineering Energy" will be the focus on Thursday, Aug. 4.

All Learning Lab sessions are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

Additional sessions at the museum offer engaging lessons in engineering, messy science, water and weather.

July 20 – Oily Messes at THCM – Experiment with oil to learn its properties, how it can be useful, and ways to protect the environment when it spills.

Aug.1 – Water & Weather at THCM – From wind to water, to clouds and weather, participants will get messy with these powerful elements to discover how they interact with each other.

Aug. 3 – Engineering Motion at THCM – Helicopters and airplanes and cars; Test your engineering and skills and learn about the science behind some of the ways we move.

All sessions are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

"Discoverers" is a one-hour program for children age 3-to 5-years-old. This program meets from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the museum and engages children in science, stories, songs and play alongside their parent of caregiver.

The next two session of "Discoverers" includes "Things that Go" on Friday, July 22, and "Elephant’s Bridge" on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

For more information, visit thchildrensmusuem.com/summer or call 812-235-5548.