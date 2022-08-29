Terre Haute Children’s Museum reopens multipurpose room

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — It took years of planning and months of remodeling, but the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Multipurpose Room is back open and ready to be used for educational purposes.

To celebrate the reopening of this space, a ribbon-cutting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. Members of the community and members of the Museum are invited to attend.

This space, located on the 3rd floor of the Museum, is intended to serve as a flexible space for all the Museum’s needs. It is large enough to host traveling exhibits, field trips, summer camps, birthday parties, holiday gatherings and so much more.

New additions to the space include windows, additional storage, lighting, paint, flooring, and an interactive lab. Prior to the renovation, this space was a theater with a slanted floor. The floor needed to be removed and leveled to move forward with the rest of the project. The Multipurpose Room remodel is the final project from a capital campaign started in 2017. Other projects completed with these donor dollars include the Ropes Challenge Course and the FIT Gym. A special thank you to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for providing a $25,000 grants to complete the Multipurpose Room project in its entirety.

“We are so proud of the newly remodeled Multipurpose Room at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. This space is already well-loved by the children who had the opportunity to learn and play in it this summer. We are very grateful to have this new, beautiful space to help children and families truly engage in the love of STEM education,” Susan Turner, Executive Director, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, said.

For more information on the Multipurpose Room or to schedule a rental, please call 812-235-5548.