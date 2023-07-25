TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Community organizations passionate about their community and outreach efforts as well as looking forward to the total solar eclipse Terre Haute will experience next year now have a chance to play a vital role in the natural phenomenon.

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is pleased to announce its Community Eclipse Ambassador Program, which will provide community organizations tools including educational opportunities, training and equipment in preparation for the eclipse.

The total solar eclipse is slated to be visible in Terre Haute on April 8, 2024. Most of the Wabash Valley will be in the line of totality. The last solar eclipse in Indiana was 819 years ago.

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow is cast upon Earth. There are two parts to this shadow – an outer shadow that covers a wide region creating a partial eclipse, and a much smaller central shadow that creates the total eclipse. The Wabash Valley is mostly in the smaller shadow hence the total eclipse.

Participating ambassadors (and the organizations they represent) will be provided equipment, including a telescope with a solar viewing filter, educational materials, solar viewing glasses and materials for activities. Each organization will receive a $1,000 stipend for participation. This stipend is meant to offset the costs of hosting or participating in events where the Community Eclipse Ambassadors provide educational opportunities.

Ideal participating organizations include (but are not limited to) community centers, youth groups, neighborhood associations, churches and places of worship, businesses that serve a large number of community members, childcare programs, museums, art organizations and those with a family focus.

Once the Community Eclipse Ambassadors have been identified, they will participate in a training session scheduled for mid-to-late September at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and receive all of their educational and marketing materials.

Those interested in applying for the Community Eclipse Ambassador Program can visit the Terre Haute Children’s Museum website at www.thchildrensmuseum.com/ or the Total Eclipse of the Haute site at www.terrehaute.com/eclipse-2024.html, and fill out the application.

The application deadline is Monday, August 14. There will also be an informational Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 28 starting at noon for those interested to learn a bit more about the program and ask questions. Please contact Stacy Killion for the Zoom link at outreach@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.

