Terre Haute Children’s Museum to host Gingerbread House Construction Zone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Children Museum's Gingerbread House Construction Zone event will break ground on Thursday, Dec. 15, with three sessions available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The price is $25 per house for member families and $28 per house for non-member families. A group of four to five can comfortably decorate a house. If you need an additional house, they may be purchased for $10 per house. Spots are limited.