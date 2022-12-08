 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Terre Haute Children’s Museum to host Gingerbread House Construction Zone

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Children Museum's Gingerbread House Construction Zone event will break ground on Thursday, Dec. 15, with three sessions available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

While many might be decking the halls of their houses and homes, one woman is getting into the Christmas spirit by turning her office into a gingerbread house. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

The price is $25 per house for member families and $28 per house for non-member families. A group of four to five can comfortably decorate a house. If you need an additional house, they may be purchased for $10 per house. Spots are limited.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

To register, go to thchildrensmuseum.com/gingerbread/ or call812-235-5548. Tickets can also be purchased in person during regular business hours.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News