The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library has only been in its current location for eight years but its history goes back much farther. Ann Fally started a circulating library in Effingham in 1858, but, when she moved away, all 70 books in the collection were lost. Effingham would not see another library until 1883 when the Effingham Ladies Library Association was incorporated by Nellie Bliss White in July. The library began with 600 books.