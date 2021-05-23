Thompson to seek re-election as regional superintendent

CHARLESTON — Kyle Thompson has announced that he will seek re-election as regional superintendent for Regional Office of Education No. 11.

Thompson is halfway through his first term overseeing school districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties. This term has included having to adapt to ever changing circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine months into his first term, school campuses were temporarily shut down.

"COVID has changed the way we lead and conduct business in a now virtual and hybrid world," Thompson said in a press release. "It has pushed us out of our comfort zone and made us more efficient and effective in how we provide our services."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}