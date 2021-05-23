 Skip to main content
Thompson to seek re-election as regional superintendent
Thompson to seek re-election as regional superintendent

CHARLESTON — Kyle Thompson has announced that he will seek re-election as regional superintendent for Regional Office of Education No. 11.

Thompson is halfway through his first term overseeing school districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties. This term has included having to adapt to ever changing circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine months into his first term, school campuses were temporarily shut down.

"COVID has changed the way we lead and conduct business in a now virtual and hybrid world," Thompson said in a press release. "It has pushed us out of our comfort zone and made us more efficient and effective in how we provide our services."

Thompson

Thompson

Thompson said his goals also have included being responsive to community partners' needs, recognizing outstanding teachers, and addressing the shortage of licensed teachers to fill open jobs. He said he has worked with legislators to remove barriers to entering the profession and helped create teacher recruitment videos with the help of Eastern Illinois University graduate students.

While in office, Thompson said he has been fortunate to work with a committed group of individuals at the regional office and these colleagues have been essential to the organization's accomplishments.

"We've been able to reduce the budget we ask our counties to provide, and hope to do so again," Thompson said. "We are growing our team and expanding our services without asking for more money from our counties."

At 38, Thompson said he is the youngest regional superintendent in Illinois. He won all seven of the region's counties in the 2018 Republican primary and ran unopposed in the general election. He also serves as vice chair of the Coles County Republicans.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

