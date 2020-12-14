Titus files for re-election to Charleston school board

CHARLESTON — One Charleston school board member filed to run for re-election Monday.

The one-week filing period for the April 6 election began with board member Matt Titus filing to run for his second term on the board.

Titus currently holds one of the three seats on the board that will be on the ballot for the election. That seat is one of four on the board for a resident of the part of the school district roughly equal to the city limits.

Other board members whose current terms are expiring are Jason Coe and Eva Ritchey. Their seats are two of the three on the board that are reserved for those who live in the remaining part of the school district.

Coe is the board's current president and was first elected in 2005. Ritchey is also completing her first four-year term.

The school board election is one of those set for April for which the candidate filing periods runs through Monday of next week.

