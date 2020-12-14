 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titus files for re-election to Charleston school board
0 comments

Titus files for re-election to Charleston school board

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — One Charleston school board member filed to run for re-election Monday.

The one-week filing period for the April 6 election began with board member Matt Titus filing to run for his second term on the board.

Titus currently holds one of the three seats on the board that will be on the ballot for the election. That seat is one of four on the board for a resident of the part of the school district roughly equal to the city limits.

Lake Land projected to decrease its share of property tax bills with new levy

Other board members whose current terms are expiring are Jason Coe and Eva Ritchey. Their seats are two of the three on the board that are reserved for those who live in the remaining part of the school district.

Coe is the board's current president and was first elected in 2005. Ritchey is also completing her first four-year term.

Updated: Rick Hall running for Mattoon mayor, seven candidates file for city council

The school board election is one of those set for April for which the candidate filing periods runs through Monday of next week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News