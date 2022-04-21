'To the Roof: Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro' presentation to be held in Neoga

NEOGA — The physical and mental challenges associated with a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro will be among the stories shared during a presentation Sunday, April 24.

The program, led by Fred Walk, a 1968 Neoga High School graduate, is sponsored by the Neoga History Room and will be held at 2 p.m. in the Neoga Municipal Building, 533 Chestnut Ave., Neoga. The public is invited and refreshments will be available.

Walk and his daughter climbed to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in September 2018. The highest mountain on the continent of Africa is located in the eastern African nation of Tanzania.

Walk will present how he prepared, executed, and successfully completed his journey to the "Roof of Africa." This adventure had many twists and turns beginning at 7,000 feet in the lowland rainforest traversing through six ecological zones and finally culminating at the alpine summit of 19,341 feet.

