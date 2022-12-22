Two songwriter workshops with Bill Poss at the Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library will host two songwriter workshops led by local musician Bill Poss.

The workshops will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28.

Attendees are not required to bring a song to the workshop but it is encouraged. It doesn’t matter if it’s a completed song, what style it is, or even if it’s just a fragment of an idea or a line. Bring it to one or both of these workshops.

Poss (Passalacqua) was born and raised in a musical family in Effingham. In 1994 he began touring around the country playing his original songs in music clubs, coffee houses, at festivals and fairs for twenty years. During that time, Poss released five studio albums and won numerous songwriting competitions.

Many of his songs have been recorded by other artists like Matt Poss, Chain Station, Elizabeth McQueen, and The Ginn Sisters. In 2013, he moved home to Effingham where he founded the Moccasin Creek Festival and, eventually, Poss Music Works NFP.

To register for one or both of these free library programs, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

One-hit wonders of the 1990s One-hit wonders of the 1990s 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Sinéad O'Connor 'Ice Ice Baby' by Vanilla Ice 'Life Is a Highway' by Tom Cochrane 'Baby Got Back' by Sir Mix-A-Lot 'Jump Around' by House of Pain 'What Is Love' by Haddaway 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' by The Proclaimers 'Here Comes the Hotstepper' by Ini Kamoze 'Cotton Eye Joe' by Rednex 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' by Deep Blue Something 'Macarena' by Los Del Rio 'I Got 5 on It' by Luniz featuring Michael Marshall 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua 'B*tch' by Meredith Brooks 'Tubthumping' by Chumbawamba 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' by The Verve 'Flagpole Sitta' by Harvey Danger 'Closing Time' by Semisonic 'My Own Worst Enemy' by Lit 'Mambo No. 5' by Lou Bega