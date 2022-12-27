 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Two technology programs upcoming at Effingham Public Library

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — Two technology programs, one for adults and one for teens, will be held at the Effingham Public Library.

Would you say that you or someone you know is not tech savvy nor computer literate but would like to learn more about using a computer? Then "Getting to Know Your Computer" might just be for them. Local IT consultant, Erich Metzelaars, will help to demystify the computer and make you feel just a bit more capable of using one

Here are some of the top science and innovation stories of 2022.

And for the teenager with a desire for hands-on experience in regard to technology is "Techy Teens." In this program, Metzelaars will lead teens as they take apart old machines, computers, and other electronic gadgets to see what makes them work.

Two songwriter workshops with Bill Poss at the Effingham Public Library

Getting to Know Your Computer will be held at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Techy Teens will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. 

To register for one or both of these free library programs, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News