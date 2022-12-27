Two technology programs upcoming at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — Two technology programs, one for adults and one for teens, will be held at the Effingham Public Library.

Would you say that you or someone you know is not tech savvy nor computer literate but would like to learn more about using a computer? Then "Getting to Know Your Computer" might just be for them. Local IT consultant, Erich Metzelaars, will help to demystify the computer and make you feel just a bit more capable of using one

And for the teenager with a desire for hands-on experience in regard to technology is "Techy Teens." In this program, Metzelaars will lead teens as they take apart old machines, computers, and other electronic gadgets to see what makes them work.

Getting to Know Your Computer will be held at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Techy Teens will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

To register for one or both of these free library programs, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

