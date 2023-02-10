MATTOON — The St. John's Lutheran School eighth grade boys basketball team received a visit from a special guest while practicing for state tournament competition.

University of Illinois basketball forward Coleman Hawkins stopped by The Eagles' gym Wednesday evening to hang out with the team, sign autographs and shoot baskets with them.

St. John's parent Valerie Kincaid arranged the visit on behalf of her son, Theran Gent, who is on the basketball team. She said Theran is a fan of the Illini men's basketball team and of Hawkins, noting they both wear No. 33 on their jerseys.

To reach out to Hawkins, Kincaid used the NIL (name, image, and likeness) link on his U of I team roster biography page. This took her to opendorse.com, an NIL marketplace through which college athletes can now earn money from personal appearances and other promotions.

Kincaid said she was pleasantly surprised when the U of I player called her back with his own phone and made arrangements to drive himself to visit St. John's.

"(Hawkins) has been nothing but kind to get back in touch with me whenever he could. I just really appreciate him," Kincaid said.

After considering other possible dates for a visit, Kincaid said the timing worked out for Hawkins to meet with the youths as they prepare to become the first Eagles team to compete in an Illinois Elementary School Association tournament. St. John's joined the association several years ago. Hawkins attended a team practice following a pep rally.

Coach Andrew Jackson said the visit added to the excitement as the tournament approaches and helped further show the team how much the St. John's community supports them.

St. John's is set to play Effingham's Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the opening stages of IESA's division 1A, eight-team state tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Assumption Middle School. The winner will advance to a final four game at 5 p.m. that day. Kincaid said she hopes the team will keep Hawkins' visit in mind at the tournament.

"I just hope they take away, 'dream big,'" Kincaid said.

