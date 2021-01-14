U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to present reading and discussion at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Poet Laureate will read from her book, “An American Sunrise,” during a special virtual event on Jan. 30. The program is part of EIU Booth Library’s Big Read program.

Joy Harjo will present the program at 1 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. The program is free and open to the public. Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke/Creek, will read from “An American Sunrise” and participate in a moderated question and answer discussion. More information and a link to participate is available at https://www.eiu.edu/booth/bigread/program.php.

Harjo’s program is sponsored by Booth Library, the Broward County Library (Florida), Broward Public Library Foundation Inc., and Florida Center for the Book. The event is part of the annual Lions in Winter festival sponsored by the EIU Department of English.

“There are few literary voices in America today that are more important than Joy Harjo,” said Zach Newell, dean of Library Services at EIU. “We are incredibly fortunate to be able to introduce our patrons to such a powerful and personal work of literature at a time of continued civic unrest in our country. We should all take Harjo’s message to heart.”