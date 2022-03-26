Understand the science behind being healthy

March 30: Preventing Chronic Disease Through Behavior Modification: Lifestyle medicine seeks to prevent risk of chronic disease and improve quality of life through patient-driven behavior modification.
April 6: Engineering the Future of Health: Regenerative medicine goes beyond disease management to discover therapies to heal tissues and organs and restore the body to a state of well-being.
April 13: Patients vs. Pathogens: When Antimicrobials No Longer Work: Antimicrobial occurs when commonly prescribed medications that could previously treat bacterial or fungal infections no longer work on infected patients, often leading to death.
April 20: How Being Too Informed is Hurting the Health of the World: Are differing information choices vital to remaining informed, or can they be considered harmful to a person's ability to retain messages and make conscious health decisions?
April 27: The Impact of Cutting Physical Activity Opportunities in Schools: Learn how physical activity became part of the school day; the impact of physical education cuts on children's academic success; and how teachers, school administrators, policymakers, and parents can increase children's access to physical activity opportunities.
May 4: Influence of Hedonic Eating on Mood and Emotions: Understand the motivation behind eating and brain neural networks working behind it.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives