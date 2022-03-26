Understand the science behind being healthy

ARTHUR — Understanding the science of chronic disease can guide individuals to a healthier life.

University of Illinois Extension, in collaboration with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute, will present a series of free, online health workshops.

The series will be held each Wednesday beginning March 30 and ending May 4.

The workshops begin at noon and last an hour. Register at go.illinois.edu/HealthScience. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, contact Dee Walls at walls1@illinois.edu.

The workshops include:

March 30: Preventing Chronic Disease Through Behavior Modification: Lifestyle medicine seeks to prevent risk of chronic disease and improve quality of life through patient-driven behavior modification.

April 6: Engineering the Future of Health: Regenerative medicine goes beyond disease management to discover therapies to heal tissues and organs and restore the body to a state of well-being.

April 13: Patients vs. Pathogens: When Antimicrobials No Longer Work: Antimicrobial occurs when commonly prescribed medications that could previously treat bacterial or fungal infections no longer work on infected patients, often leading to death.

April 20: How Being Too Informed is Hurting the Health of the World: Are differing information choices vital to remaining informed, or can they be considered harmful to a person's ability to retain messages and make conscious health decisions?

April 27: The Impact of Cutting Physical Activity Opportunities in Schools: Learn how physical activity became part of the school day; the impact of physical education cuts on children's academic success; and how teachers, school administrators, policymakers, and parents can increase children's access to physical activity opportunities.

May 4: Influence of Hedonic Eating on Mood and Emotions: Understand the motivation behind eating and brain neural networks working behind it.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit their website at web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/index.html or call them at 217-849-3931.

