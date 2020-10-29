Unit 5 superintendent gives update on return to learning; no decision yet on basketball season

NORMAL — After about a week and a half of hybrid learning for McLean County Unit 5 students, the superintendent said students and staff seem glad to be back in school.
“A (school) building’s just not a building without the kids in it and so there’s just great energy,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle, after visiting the schools and talking with students.
When the school board met at Normal Community West High School on Wednesday night, the superintendent thanked the students and families and acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions that parents faced with the return to in-person learning.
“Our students are doing a great job of wearing their masks, of trying to follow the social distancing,” she said. “I know our staff is working so extremely hard, ranging from our certified staff to our non-certified staff. It’s not an easy task to do what our teachers are doing. ... I do appreciate what our (staff members) are doing, so thank you so much for them.”
Some parents have continued to reach out to the district in an attempt to switch their students’ learning model, but Weikle said at this point, “we can’t have that constant back and forth.”
According to the data taken from the Unit 5 website, seven students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the hybrid plan began last week.
Weikle said families and members of the district community are notified for positive cases when those people have been inside the buildings, but the online data also includes all positive cases, including remote learners.
In her opening comments, Weikle also mentioned the Illinois High School Association board decision to go forward with the winter basketball season, despite recommendations from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“At this point, we’ve not made any decisions (for Unit 5’s plans),” Weikle said, adding she will discuss the matter with other area superintendents and an administrator from IHSA on Thursday.
In other business, the board approved a bid from Pipco Companies to replace a chiller at Normal Community West High School. The Peoria contractor was the low bidder for the project at $244,000.
The board also voted to approve a three-year contract with the Unit Five Support Professionals Association, the second staff agreement to be approved at Unit 5 this month after the teachers union’s contract was approved at the last meeting.
The contract includes an average increase of 4.32% per year in the cost to the school district, said Curt Richardson, the district attorney.
