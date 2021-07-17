University of Illinois research team seeks study participants

MATTOON — A research team from the University of Illinois is looking for participants for the WITS Wellness Research Study. Any person 50 years and older who has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is eligible. Participants can receive up to $60 for their participation in the study.

The study will include 12 weekly health and wellness sessions at various locations across the state including ones in Tuscola and Mattoon. The sessions will be fun, with interactive discussions and pen and paper activities on topics such as healthy eating, managing stress, improving sleep, and more.

“This is a great opportunity to attend fun and engaging health sessions while helping Extension test and shape future programming,” says Chelsey Byers, Family Life Educator, University of Illinois Extension.

Participants will take part in either a Fall 2021 session or a Spring 2022 session. Findings from the study will be used to improve future program offerings from University of Illinois Extension. This is a collaborative study between the campuses of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The location in Mattoon will be at the Mattoon Public Library on Wednesdays from Aug. 18 through Nov. 10 from 10–11 a.m.. The location in Tuscola will be at Jarman Center Senior Living on Tuesdays from Aug. 10 through Oct. 26 from 9–10 a.m.

If you wish to participate in the study, visit go.illinois.edu/witswellness or call Julie Bobitt at 312-355-0247.

