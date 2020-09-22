Updated: Charleston school board planning special meeting to discuss 'reopening plans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to consider current plans for reopening in person classes on Nov. 2, with the meeting agenda giving the board the option of taking action on these plans if it chooses.

The board in July decided to have remote learning only for the first quarter. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered schools closed to contain COVID-19. School districts in the new academic year can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning, or a mix.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said on Tuesday that the school district developed its reopening plans with input from the teachers union, parents and the Coles County Health Department. Vilardo said these plans for reopening in person classes on Nov. 2, while offering families a remote learning option, remain in place at this time. He said board members are interested in further discussing these plan and do have the option to take action on them at the meeting if they choose.