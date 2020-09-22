Updated: Charleston school board planning special meeting to discuss 'reopening plans

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to consider current plans for reopening in person classes on Nov. 2, with the meeting agenda giving the board the option of taking action on these plans if it chooses.
The board in July decided to have remote learning only for the first quarter. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ordered schools closed to contain COVID-19. School districts in the new academic year can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning, or a mix.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo said on Tuesday that the school district developed its reopening plans with input from the teachers union, parents and the Coles County Health Department. Vilardo said these plans for reopening in person classes on Nov. 2, while offering families a remote learning option, remain in place at this time. He said board members are interested in further discussing these plan and do have the option to take action on them at the meeting if they choose.
At the last Charleston school board meeting, parents raised concerns about virtual learning. Vilardo read emails that night from parents who said they found remote learning "discouraging" and called for schools being open at least some days. In response to the comments, Vilardo said then that the decision to have only remote learning to start the school year came at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the county were on the rise, "particularly among youth."
"Parents are growing weary of remote learning," Vilardo said on Tuesday. "We recognize that. I have great empathy for our parents and students who are going through this."
Vilardo said remote learning also has been a challenge for teachers as they develop new ways to present their lessons to students. He said most everyone wants to get students back into their school buildings, they just want to do it safely.
The Coles County Health Department on Tuesday reported two additional deaths of Coles County residents with COVID-19, plus the identification of 23 new cases of coronavirus. There have been 1,434 local cases since the pandemic started.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston High School Auditorium, 1615 Lincoln Ave. Vilardo said the district is holding the meeting there instead of at the unit office to accommodate an increasing number of attendees at board meetings while social distancing. Community members may attend the meeting remotely by dialing 1-415-655-0001, access code 1425065532, password of 72996975.
