CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to approve a contract with the faculty and academic support union, closing a year-long bargaining process that included a recent strike.

The six-member board, chaired by Joyce Madigan of Charleston, took this action during a special virtual meeting, organized after the members of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 ratified the university administration's contract proposal on April 25. The union has said 92% of its membership voted in favor of the contract.

"It was a very short meeting but a very, very important meeting, and we certainly thank you all," President David Glassman said to the trustees afterwards. "This is obviously an important agreement that has been made and we will move forward with our UPI partners and do our business of educating students in the very best ways possible."

The union suspended its strike at 8 a.m. April 14 after receiving what the administration described as its "last, best and final" contract offer earlier that week. No union representatives or other community members logged in to make comments during Thursday's special meeting, but union President Jennifer Stringfellow discussed the board's vote that afternoon.

"We are really grateful they got that done," said Stringfellow, who is an associate professor in special education.

Stringfellow added that she and EIU UPI lead negotiator Billy Hung, who is an associate professor in biological sciences, planned to sign the agreement Thursday afternoon on behalf of the union. She said they want to get the agreement in place as soon as possible before the current payroll period ends.

When the union delivered its intent to strike to Glassman in March, Stringfellow has said they "made the decision to do whatever it took to stand up for our profession and to improve learning conditions for our students. Because of our resolve and solidarity, we did just that.”

On April 6, the union went on strike after a year of bargaining and mediation with EIU’s administration failed to produce a new contract to replace the one that expired in September.

Payroll was a main sticking point between the two parties. The union sought wage increases to help keep up with inflation and to make up for deferred raises during the state's 2015-2017 budget impasse and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the administration reported that it was trying to balance various economic needs for the university's operations.

Glassman has reported that the contract will provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases, plus increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package reportedly exceeds $6.6 million over four years.

The contract also includes parental leave for new parents, including adoptive parents, which was previously not offered to university employees.

Faculty and academic support professionals were regularly accompanied on the picket line in front of EIU's Old Main administration and classroom building by students they had been working with during the preceding school days.

The union invited students and other supporters in the community to join them on Tuesday for a picnic at Morton Park as a way to thank them as the long bargaining process neared its conclusion.

"It was a really nice way for us all to get together," Stringfellow said. "We just got a chance to debrief and be grateful."

