 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

Updated: Former state Sen. Dale Righter appointed to Mattoon school board

  • 0

MATTOON — Former state Sen. Dale Righter has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mattoon school board until the next regular board election in April 2023.

Dale Righter

Righter

The Mattoon school board voted at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Righter to the seat previously held by Susan Braun, who stepped down from the board on July 1. Before voting, the board went into closed session to interview applicants for this seat. Superintendent Tim Condron said the newly appointed member will be sworn in at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to the school board that oversees the district where I went to school and where my two boys attended,” Righter said in a press release from the district. “Mattoon has a great school system and I look forward to being a part of making it even stronger for our students and community.”

Righter, who spent more than 20 years as a state legislator, was appointed in 1997 to fill a vacancy representing the 106th District in the Illinois House of Representatives and was subsequently elected to this post. He later won election to the newly redistricted 55th Senate District and took office there in early 2003.

He announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election to the senate and concluded his final term on Jan. 13, 2021. Since then, he has opened a law office in Mattoon.

“On behalf of the Mattoon school board, we are pleased and honored to welcome Dale to the school board and believe he will be a valuable asset to the district,” said board President Michelle Skinlo in the release.

Photos of former state Sen. Dale Righter

1 of 29

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of elephants in Malawi to be rehomed to larger national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News