Updated: Former state Sen. Dale Righter appointed to Mattoon school board

MATTOON — Former state Sen. Dale Righter has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mattoon school board until the next regular board election in April 2023.

The Mattoon school board voted at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Righter to the seat previously held by Susan Braun, who stepped down from the board on July 1. Before voting, the board went into closed session to interview applicants for this seat. Superintendent Tim Condron said the newly appointed member will be sworn in at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to the school board that oversees the district where I went to school and where my two boys attended,” Righter said in a press release from the district. “Mattoon has a great school system and I look forward to being a part of making it even stronger for our students and community.”

Righter, who spent more than 20 years as a state legislator, was appointed in 1997 to fill a vacancy representing the 106th District in the Illinois House of Representatives and was subsequently elected to this post. He later won election to the newly redistricted 55th Senate District and took office there in early 2003.

He announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election to the senate and concluded his final term on Jan. 13, 2021. Since then, he has opened a law office in Mattoon.

“On behalf of the Mattoon school board, we are pleased and honored to welcome Dale to the school board and believe he will be a valuable asset to the district,” said board President Michelle Skinlo in the release.