MATTOON — The Mattoon school district has announced that Arland D. Williams Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for air conditioning system repairs.

Williams dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday due to problems with the building's air conditioning system, which started to malfunction on Monday.

The district reported that the early dismissals on Thursday and Friday, at Williams only, are in preparation for a replacement part installation and repair for the cooling compressor. It said parents and guardians have been contacted with further details concerning dismissal.

"Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff," the district stated. "The air conditioning at Williams has been functioning at 70% this week."

The district reported that, "Due to increasing temperatures and the continued delay in the replacement part, we believe early dismissals are the best course of action at this time. We hope this allows ample time for families to plan in advance."

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended its excessive heat warning for much of Central Illinois through 10 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values reaching near 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday will “significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” especially for anyone working outside, the service said in a news release this week.

Both the Mattoon and Charleston districts have canceled outdoor sporting events through Thursday due to the heat.

JG-TC meteorologist Matt Holiner advised that Central Illinois residents should try to avoid outdoor activity during the afternoon hours as much as possible, and take other safety measures.

Drinking water is a must for anyone who will be out in the afternoon. People can quickly become dehydrated in these conditions. Frequent breaks should be taken from any outdoor activities, at least in the shade, but better yet indoors in an air-conditioned building.

"Finally, outdoor pets should not be forgotten either. Make sure they have access to water and shade during the afternoon hours each day," Holiner said.

