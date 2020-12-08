VFW Post 11456 honorS five from ALAH High School

ARTHUR — Four ALAH high school students and one 2019 ALAH graduate have been designated by VFW Post 11456 to receive the Veteran of Foreign Wars’ annual Certificate of Recognition as "esteemed representatives" of American youth.

The honorees are Ana Russell, who has recently moved and now attends Mattoon High School; Sarah Rafferty; Jacob Duzan; Benjamin Matheny; and Private Madison Wells, U.S. Army National Guard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a presentation ceremony at this time. The five award recipients would have been recognized at the high school’s annual Awards Day last spring, but the shutdown forced that event’s cancellation. Current precautions have also precluded a similar student assembly at the beginning of the new school year.

The four current students were the first underclassmen to join the high school’s relatively new Veteran/Military Service Organization. Its members not only take part in veterans’ functions, they also assist with military honors at funerals and other appropriate ceremonial events. The students also intend to maintain contact with recent ALAH graduates who have joined the military.