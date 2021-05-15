Virtual Edible Book Festival winners announced

CHARLESTON — Booth Library’s 11th annual Edible Book Festival was held virtually to celebrate National Library Week April 4-10.

Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, this year’s festival was held virtually for the second year. Participants created an edible art work based on a book and submitted photos of their entry. Then members of the public were invited to vote online for their favorites. The winners were as follows:

First place: “The Rainbow Fish,” by Esperanza Murillo; based on the book, “The Rainbow Fish,” by Marcus Pfister.

Second place: “The Hobbit,” by Beatrix Brantley; based on the book “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Third place: “The Monster Book of Monsters,” by Lily Porter; based on the book, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” by J.K. Rowling.

All of the Edible Book Festival entries will be viewable in EIU’s institutional repository, The Keep, at https://thekeep.eiu.edu/edible_book_festivals/.

