Virtual open house invites you to challenge stereotypes about animals and veterinarians

URBANA — The COVID pandemic and the antiracism movement have made 2020 a year of change. Students at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine embraced this opportunity to reimagine their annual open house event.

In response to public health restrictions on large in-person gatherings, students are moving the fun, learning, and, of course, animals to an interactive website. They are putting the focus on dispelling myths — about animals and about veterinary careers.

“We’re super excited about the chance to reach even more people this year by hosting our information about animals on the internet,” said Julie Klein, a third-year Illinois veterinary student on the open house leadership committee. “Just about every booth that visitors would typically see at our live event will be represented in the virtual open house.”

This year will be Klein’s third year as an open house leader, but it’s the first year ever that the event has been delivered online. The new format means open house offerings will be available for viewing for three months — Oct. 4 through Dec. 31 — rather than for just six hours, at the traditional in-person event.