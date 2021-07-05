Watch now: 2021 Mattoon High School grad's graphic design skills win national award

MATTOON — As 2021 Mattoon High School graduate Abby Carter prepares to begin her studies for a graphic design career, her skills in this field already have gotten national recognition.

Carter, who plans to attend Northern Illinois University this fall, recently earned the gold medal in graphic imaging sublimation at the SkillsUSA national competition. Her entry included designing and printing a license plate, tile, cutting board and shirt.

Laura Roberts, printing technology instructor at the high school, said she is proud of Carter for winning an honor that shows she is the best in the nation in her graphic design category.

"I am very excited. This is our first time for any student from Mattoon High School winning at the national level for SkillsUSA," Roberts said.

Carter was part of the high school's WaveSkills chapter, through which students showcase what they have learned in career technical education programs. Roberts started WaveSkills in 2015 as a chapter of SkillsUSA, a professional organization that's goal is to help students develop technical, academic and employability skills for their future careers.

As a high school student, Carter said she was drawn to studying graphic design and working in the print shop there because it's a hands on skill that gives her opportunities to be creative and take on challenging projects.

Roberts said Carter competed this spring at the Illinois State Leadership and Skills Conference's competition alongside fellow WaveSkills students Ginger Gardner, creative photography; and Tyler Warner, T-shirt design.

"I am very proud of all the students that competed this year in the first ever virtual state competition," Roberts said.

Carter won the state competition's silver medal in T-shirt design, silver medal in pin design, and gold medal in graphic imaging sublimation on May 10, which qualified her to represent Illinois at nationals.

For the national competition, Carter said she needed to place the SkillsUSA mottos of "Champions at Work" and "Empowered to Succeed" on the assigned four items. Carter said she had never made a license plate, tile or cutting board before, so she prepared by watching a lot of instructional videos.

Carter said she created the four items with the help of computer software and printers in the high school's print shop, where she had studied for her classes and served as a student worker into the early summer.

"Being able to have access to equipment like that was really great, even after graduating," Carter said.

After the four items were completed, Carter said she created a display board and recorded herself giving a presentation about the graphic imaging process. She also took an exam about graphic imaging sublimation and took part in a virtual interview.

Carter said she was pleasantly surprised when she was notified about winning the national award. She said her studies at the high school and her experience with SkillsUSA have helped prepare her for college and her future career.

"I would love to work in sustainable product design and graphic design advertising for it," Carter said. "I would love to find ways to change out single use stuff for reusable materials."

