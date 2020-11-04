Watch now: Amid precautions and different routines, Charleston students return to school

CHARLESTON — Makenna McBride summed up the reason why she and many other Charleston students were back in classrooms Wednesday.
"I learn better talking to actual teachers," the Charleston High School junior said as she welcomed the chance to enter the school Wednesday morning.
Teachers and administrators echoed that as the school district returned to in-person attendance after two months of online, remote learning only.
Schools returned to the plan that had been in place for the start of the school year in August, moving toward reopening after the pandemic lead to the closing of all public schools in Illinois last spring.
But an increase in local COVID-19 cases just before the start of school led to the decision to have remote learning only for the first quarter of the school year.
The quarter ended on Friday, so after a planning day Monday and the Election Day state holiday on Tuesday, students headed back to school to be greeted by temperature checks when they entered and other precautions in place inside.
Makenna's mom Jonica McBride said she has four children in school and while remote learning went well, there will be social benefits and other advantages to their returning to classrooms.
"I think they're excited to see everyone," she said. "Learning in person is a different experience."
CHS math and science teacher Greg Juriga greeted students in his physical science class by telling them to take seats far enough apart to meet social distancing requirements. His teaching duties were combined with making sure hand sanitizer was available and cleaning surfaces after classes.
Juriga said he thinks the students will "feel comfortable" with the precautions and having them back in class will be an advantage.
"I think it will help the students learn," he said. "Some questions they have I'll be able to answer now face to face."
"I'm just glad to see them," he added.
At Jefferson Elementary School, Principal Rob Ulm's morning announcements were largely made up of reminding students about wearing face masks, bringing their own drinking water bottles and using different stairs for different directions of travel.
"I think it will become second nature to you," he said.
Jefferson fourth grade teacher Katie Niemerg said she sees abundant benefits for having the children back in classrooms.
"In-person instruction gets through to students so much more," she said. "I'm able to see why they're making mistakes and that makes all the difference in the world."
Niemerg also said it allows for socializing and the teaching of empathy, and added that she didn't think the youngsters would have problems wearing face masks and following other precautions.
"I don't think people give kids enough credit," she said.
The district's reopening plan stayed in place though there's been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and some new state restrictions for the area. School district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the decision was to focus on "what's within our control."
Schools are a more controlled setting than restaurants and other locations facing the new restrictions, Vilardo said. He added that district officials committed "early on" to reopening if there was no state order in place preventing it.
Health experts have found that there can be a "concerning" impact with long-term remote learning and people "have made a lot of sacrifices" in order for the children to learn online at home, he also said.
Still, Vilardo said there could very well be COVID-19 cases that require a student, a classroom, an entire school or the district to return to remote learning only.
"I expect it's a matter of when, no if," he said of the likelihood of a COVID-19 case in the district.
The reopening plan allowed parents to stay with remote learning only if they wished, and about 430 chose that option. The in-person plan also includes times for remote learning for all students as well as shortened attendance days.
