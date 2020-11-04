Watch now: Amid precautions and different routines, Charleston students return to school

"I think it will become second nature to you," he said.

Jefferson fourth grade teacher Katie Niemerg said she sees abundant benefits for having the children back in classrooms.

"In-person instruction gets through to students so much more," she said. "I'm able to see why they're making mistakes and that makes all the difference in the world."

Niemerg also said it allows for socializing and the teaching of empathy, and added that she didn't think the youngsters would have problems wearing face masks and following other precautions.

"I don't think people give kids enough credit," she said.

The district's reopening plan stayed in place though there's been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and some new state restrictions for the area. School district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the decision was to focus on "what's within our control."

Schools are a more controlled setting than restaurants and other locations facing the new restrictions, Vilardo said. He added that district officials committed "early on" to reopening if there was no state order in place preventing it.