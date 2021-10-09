Watch now: Charleston Fire Department makes a splash for safety

CHARLESTON — Educating children is one of the most important objectives of Fire Prevention Week, and the Charleston Fire Department understands: you need to make it fun.

George McGonigle, a former firefighter from the Decatur area, brought his daughter, 4-year-old Amethyst, to the department’s open house on Saturday at Fire Station 1.

“We have really enjoyed it,” he said. “It's nice to let her get out, especially after this last year. It's been nice to get her to run off energy.”

Amethyst, who wants to be a firefighter when she grows up, enjoyed spraying cut-out fires in a small activity, dressing like a firefighter and — especially — rescuing a plush puppy from a fire.

Lt. Jordan Philpot was a child himself when he first started going to the open houses, and this year he organized the event for the first time, though he credits a lot of the effort to former fire Lt. James Calvert, who had run it for years.

This year, the department focused on the National Fire Protection Agency’s goal to raise awareness for “the sounds of fire safety,” said Philpot.

“We’re really working to make sure that there are working smoke detectors in every home and the kids understand, when we hear that sound (smoke detector), what people are supposed to do, how to get out of a fire and to do so safely,” said Philpot. “You know, really hammer home making sure that everybody's got a meeting place and, once you’re out of the house, you don’t go back in.”

According to Fire Chief Steve Bennett, their efforts to educate children are working.

Bennett recalled having a similar program open to students from Mattoon, Charleston and surrounding areas.

“The Charleston kids knew every answer to every question, because we teach it every year, and they get it,” said Bennett. “It’s nice to see the kids are actually listening.”

Philpot pointed out that the station’s safety trailer, which is used to simulate fires using a smoke machine and blaring smoke detectors, could also be used to teach adults skills like how to avoid stove accidents by turning pot and pan handles away from reach so children are less likely to tip them over.

The station’s biggest new attraction, Philpot said, was of “Aganus,” an old fire engine from the 1940s.

Other attractions included finger-printing, which was offered by the Charleston Police Department.

Children got to learn how fingerprints are collected, with the opportunity for their fingerprints to be entered into a database. These could eventually help the police department locate the children in the case of a kidnapping or other missing case, said Officer Stephen Szigethy.

Lindsey Truex, whose husband is a firefighter, appreciated the fingerprinting.

“I got that done a couple years ago, because you can never be too safe,” she said.

Truex also appreciated the community’s participation.

“The city instructiveness that the fire department offers within the community is fantastic,” she said. “It allows a kid-friendly area, they can go around, they can see all the fire trucks… It's just a great sense of family and community.”

