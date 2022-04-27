Watch now: Charleston High School art club creating fence mural for CCAR

CHARLESTON — CCAR Industries turned to the art club at neighboring Charleston High School this spring for help replacing the worn wooden fence at CCAR's memorial brick area.

Chastity Parker, director of development for CCAR, said the result of that partnership with the art club students is a colorful, hand-painted fence mural with a butterfly design that CCAR plans to install in May at this highly visible area on its campus, 1530 Lincoln Ave. She said this area is frequented by dog walkers and by those bringing materials to CCAR's Lincoln Avenue Recycling program.

"We thought that would be nice to have something pretty for them to look at on the fence," Parker said. The memorial brick area is located between the administration building and manufacturing facility for CCAR. This not-for-profit corporation provides community-based services and support, including vocational programs, for East Central Illinois residents with developmental disabilities or other functional limitations throughout their lives.

Parker said she reached out to art club adviser and high school art teacher Heather Siegel last spring about the club creating a mural on a new wooden fence. She said the club's members began designing the mural last fall and then started painting on the fence in mid-March, using supplies purchased with the help of a Coles County Arts Council grant.

The students have maintained a regular schedule of painting the mural after school within the shelter of CCAR's manufacturing facility, where Parker said clients have enjoyed watching the artwork take shape.

"I have been personally impressed by the kids," Parker said, adding that they have worked professionally as artists and been very supportive of each other's efforts. Siegel added that, "I have just been very fortunate with the group of students I have worked with on the mural."

Siegel said the art club members developed nine prospective designs for the mural and then presented their three favorites to CCAR for a vote. Parker said CCAR's staff and clients subsequently picked a colorful butterfly design created by junior Lily Porter. Parker said Charleston was named the “Butterfly Capital of Illinois” by the Urban Butterfly Initiative for the community's butterfly habitat creation efforts, so CCAR thinks that butterflies are a fitting choice for the mural's motif.

Porter said she is happy that her butterfly mural design was chosen with the help of the CCAR clients who will see it everyday and is proud that the mural will be on public display. The young artist said she enjoys creating artwork in a variety of mediums, noting that pottery will be part of her independent study in her senior year. She also has an interest in natural sciences and wants to major in environmental conservation in college.

"I am very much an animal person, a bug person and a plant person," Porter said.

On Thursday, April 21, Porter put some of the finishing touches on the mural while working alongside Siegel and sophomore Eva Zheng from the art club. Zheng said the painting has been relaxing and a good way to get to know the other students outside of school. Zheng said she did not give the mural's significance a lot of thought initially, but has now been looking over the large final product and thinking about how it will be on public display for years to come.

"I think my mind is blown," Zheng said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.