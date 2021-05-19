Watch now: Charleston High School celebrates senior class with parade

"The teachers have been really good about doing things for us to help this feel more normal," Weiss said.

The two student athletes said one memorable aspect of their not so normal year was playing their volleyball games, plus Blase's basketball games, in gymnasiums where few fans able to attend at the beginning of the seasons.

"It was really weird," Weiss said. "It wasn't the same without having everyone there."

Senior Caitlyn Diao said she found the remote learning early in the school year to be a bit of a challenge because she does better learning in school than she does online. She said her grades have gone back up since the school returned to in-person classes. Diao said she also had missed seeing her friends at school.

"I actually get to see people," Diao exclaimed as she gestured excitedly toward her friend and fellow senior Lindsey Wildman.

Senior Logan Mellott said when the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March 2020 their was a lot of confusion among school officials about how to handle the type of pandemic that only happens about every 100 years.