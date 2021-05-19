Watch now: Charleston High School celebrates senior class with parade

CHARLESTON — At the end of an academic year in which COVID-19 disrupted many traditional events, the Charleston High School class of 2021 got to help create a new event Wednesday evening.
A large number of those classmates took part in the school's first ever senior parade, lining up for procession that stretched along the entire length of the Trojan Hill football and track complex before it headed to the courthouse square and back.
While preparing to ride in a car decorated with balloons, seniors D'Arcy Johnson and Isabella Kieffer said the new parade is an example of how the school has been supportive of their upcoming graduating class.
"I think it's really nice. I think the teachers understand that we have missed out on a lot of events," Johnson said, adding that she particularly missed the spirit week activities, pep assemblies, and live music that would usually be offered during homecoming in the fall. "We just didn't get that this year and I was really looking forward to it."
Seniors Kat Blase and Mariah Weiss, who decorated their parade car with balloons and a sign, said they appreciated the school organizing the new parade following a year in which other events had been cancelled or modified, such as the prom. The school held a prom gala with a dinner and entertainment this year instead of a dance.
"The teachers have been really good about doing things for us to help this feel more normal," Weiss said.
The two student athletes said one memorable aspect of their not so normal year was playing their volleyball games, plus Blase's basketball games, in gymnasiums where few fans able to attend at the beginning of the seasons.
"It was really weird," Weiss said. "It wasn't the same without having everyone there."
Senior Caitlyn Diao said she found the remote learning early in the school year to be a bit of a challenge because she does better learning in school than she does online. She said her grades have gone back up since the school returned to in-person classes. Diao said she also had missed seeing her friends at school.
"I actually get to see people," Diao exclaimed as she gestured excitedly toward her friend and fellow senior Lindsey Wildman.
Senior Logan Mellott said when the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March 2020 their was a lot of confusion among school officials about how to handle the type of pandemic that only happens about every 100 years.
Mellott said school officials have since "hammered out" their approach to COVID-19 and things have gone more smoothly. He said social distancing feels like it has been easing in recent weeks as more students have gotten vaccinated.
Johnson, Kieffer and Mellott said they appreciate that their theater director, Julianne Sharp, managed to hold not just one but three productions this year. Johnson said she grew closer with her fellow seniors while acting with them in a small cast for "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and Kieffer said she had her first ever speaking role in a COVID-modified version of "The Addams Family."