Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon districts prepare for Pritzker's mask mandate for schools

Charleston and Mattoon school districts are preparing for the mask mandate that Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued on Wednesday for preschool through high school students and staff statewide.

The governor also issued a vaccine mandate for state employees in prisons, veterans homes and other congregate settings as Illinois tries to blunt a fourth spike of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the fall semester approaches, school boards across the state have grappled with the decision of whether to require masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week issued new guidelines including a recommendation that everyone wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Mattoon school district Superintendent Tim Condron said they planned to email information to students' parents Wednesday evening about how the mask requirement will be implemented this fall on Mattoon school campuses, where classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 12.

"We're following the mandate, the executive order, that the governor issued (Wednesday) afternoon," Condron said.

Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the school district planned to post information on it website, www.charleston.k12.il.us/, about how the mask mandate will be handled at local schools.

The Charleston district posted earlier that, "As of July 29, for the beginning of the 2021-22 school term, universal mask use is recommended indoors for everyone in our schools. A universal mask requirement may be imposed at any point based upon levels of community transmission, local vaccine coverage, and consultation with local public health officials."

School leaders with Regional Office of Education 11 reunited Tuesday at Lake Charleston for a luncheon amid the upcoming news.

The luncheon gave many the opportunity to prepare before the governor’s decision was announced, said Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson.

“Especially with what is expected later day, or as schools start with the Delta variant and COVID…it just gave them (school leaders) a kind of opportunity kind of see what each other are doing in regards to that,” said Thompson.

The Regional Office of Education 11’s reach includes schools in Coles, Moultrie, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, and Shelby counties.

COVID-19 protocols and plans were the major topic of discussion for many school leaders as they approached the new school year.

“I think COVID and the masks is a huge topic,” said superintendent of Central A&M DeAnn Heck. “And hopefully we’ll be in schools for five days (a week).”

The school district is hoping this year they will be able to address issues that difficulties caused by the pandemic have caused for children, said Heck. The changing regulations and recommendations also impacts these efforts, extracurricular activities, and more.

“It’s just so tentative,” Heck said.

Mattoon parent Todd Farris, who has three children in the school district, said he thinks that the data from the CDC does not reflect the need for draconian measures like masking children. He said the number of children, and of vaccinated adults, who have died from the coronavirus has been statistically negligible.

"The government has lied and moved the goalposts over and over, but the numbers don't change. Perhaps we should discuss the prevalence of obese mortality from this disease and stop sacrificing the well-being of our children for the supposed peace of mind of adults," Farris said. He added that, "Pritzker seeks to placate his base in Chicago, and certainly hasn't shown concern for us yokels downstate."

Chicago Public Schools, the state’s largest district, had already made the decision to require masks but other districts have made them optional in the face of vocal opposition from some parents.

Pritzker, who’s made his handling of the pandemic central to his reelection bid next year, is stopping short of requiring all state workers to get vaccinated but will mandate it in settings where people are in the direct care of the state, including prisons, juvenile detention facilities and veterans homes.

The first-term Democrat has faced fierce criticism over the deaths of dozens on veterans in COVID-19 outbreaks at state run homes.

Vaccine uptake has been sluggish among employees at some homes run by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with 63% of employees at five homes — including a brand-new one in Chicago that hasn’t opened to residents — fully vaccinated as of July 23, according to the department. That’s compared with 98% of residents of those facilities.

Statewide, a little less than 59% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Illinois follows states such as New York, California and North Carolina in requiring vaccinations for all or some employees.

Staff writer Rob Stroud contributed to this report.