Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon plan COVID-19 modified proms, graduation events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston senior Sam Schuette said not being able to socialize with other students during the remote learning that started the school year was “the worst part.” He said face masks and other precautions are required at school now but “it’s half-way normal."

In addition to the gala, the end-of-the-year plans for Charleston seniors include an in-person commencement ceremony and a parade.

“We’ve been watching the entire year to see what the restrictions would allow,” Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock said.

The pandemic’s restrictions a year ago meant graduating Charleston seniors picked up their diplomas during a drive-through in the school’s parking lot. Their graduation ceremony was limited to a virtual video version.

Now, based on attendance limits changes and fewer restrictions, commencement is set to take at 8 p.m. May 21. The ceremony will return to the high school’s Trojan Hill sports complex, where it took place for a number of years.

The Class of 2021 won’t be able to walk the stage of Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Arena as other recent graduating classes did. But conducting the event outdoors is one way to help it take place at all, Lock said.