Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon plan COVID-19 modified proms, graduation events

Decorating for Mattoon High School's prom is usually a junior's job, but senior Ginger Gardner said she volunteered because her junior prom was cancelled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am really excited about it because I missed out my prom last year," Gardner said. "I wanted to make sure I was involved this year. I am helping out."
Both Charleston and Mattoon high schools are set to hold COVID-19 modified proms Saturday, and have planned graduation ceremonies and parades to end their pandemic disrupted 2020-2021 academic year.
Charleston senior Megan Garrett admitted she had been concerned about not being able to finish her last year of high school actually in school. Now, she’s not only looking forward to receiving her diploma in person, she’s a member of the student court of a socially distanced version of prom.
“Everything’s starting to feel a little more normal,” Garrett said. “We didn’t want to end our senior year at home.”
Charleston will host a Junior Senior Gala instead of a traditional prom. The gala in the West Gym and Baker Gym will be a socially distanced seated event where students can reserve tables for their party. Dessert and refreshments will be served, and entertainment will be provided. Masks will be required to be worn, except when eating and drinking.
Prom in Mattoon will be held under canopies between the concession stand pavilion and football field. The canopies will separate students into groups of no more than 50 for the duration of the event. Commemorative masks will be provided as the prom gift.
Mattoon senior Sydney Allee said she had worried that the school would not be able to hold a prom this year, so she is really excited about the opportunity to get together with her classmates and have a fun night.
"I think it will be something different and maybe more exciting with it being outside," said Mattoon senior Anna Morton, adding that it will be memorable.
Mattoon senior Callan Haldorsen said 2020-2021 has been a challenging academic year because of the pandemic, so she appreciates all the love and support the school, particularly Principal Richard Stuart, has put into organizing the prom and other student activities.
Charleston senior Sam Schuette said not being able to socialize with other students during the remote learning that started the school year was “the worst part.” He said face masks and other precautions are required at school now but “it’s half-way normal."
In addition to the gala, the end-of-the-year plans for Charleston seniors include an in-person commencement ceremony and a parade.
“We’ve been watching the entire year to see what the restrictions would allow,” Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock said.
The pandemic’s restrictions a year ago meant graduating Charleston seniors picked up their diplomas during a drive-through in the school’s parking lot. Their graduation ceremony was limited to a virtual video version.
Now, based on attendance limits changes and fewer restrictions, commencement is set to take at 8 p.m. May 21. The ceremony will return to the high school’s Trojan Hill sports complex, where it took place for a number of years.
The Class of 2021 won’t be able to walk the stage of Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Arena as other recent graduating classes did. But conducting the event outdoors is one way to help it take place at all, Lock said.
Charleston's parade is set for 6 p.m. May 19 and will go from the high school, north to the courthouse square and back. Following the parade, seniors can view a movie and eat popcorn, either at Trojan Hill or in the west gym if there’s rain. Lock said the parade was the idea of the student council, which wanted to find “good ways to celebrate our senior class” while following guidelines.
Mattoon's second annual Senior Parade is set for 6 p.m. May 27 on Broadway Avenue from the Cross County Mall to downtown.
Stuart said the commencement ceremony will follow at 8 p.m. May 28 at the football field. He said the return of this traditional ceremony will be accompanied by a popular aspect of last year's COVID-19 modified individualized ceremonies. He said parents or guardians will be able to hand the diplomas to their graduates.
"The fact that we are able to have a more traditional ceremony is really huge for all of us," Mattoon senior Dakota Spencer said, adding that the Class of 2021 has been through a crazy year together and will now get to enjoy graduation together.