Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon school districts in need of additional bus drivers

A bus driver is often the first and last school district employee that a student sees each day, and may work with that student from kindergarten into high school.

Consequently, Mattoon Transportation Director Chris Parr said a driver can set the tone for a student's school day and make a big impact over time through their kind, friendly words.

"Being a school bus driver is probably the best part-time job you can have in you entire life," Parr said. "If you are a person who is looking to make a difference in kid's life, this is an opportunity."

Charleston and Mattoon transportation leaders are promoting the benefits of being a driver as they try to shore up their backup driver ranks for the 2021-22 school year amid a regional worker shortage. Classes will resume on Aug. 12 in both districts; and drivers are reminded to be on the lookout for students and to halt when a bus has its stop arm deployed.

"There is a shortage (here) because there's a shortage in the industry throughout the whole country," said LeAnn Jones, manager for the Illinois Central School Bus provider for Charleston.

That being said, Illinois Central has enough drivers to cover its regular Charleston routes, though it's not always easy to do so.

"Day-to-day things happen," Jones said. "With COVID, you never know if someone's gonna be out for two weeks — or longer — so the more people you have that help cover all that, that really helps."

Illinois Central employs 44 drivers that cover the Charleston area. Jones said their goal is to hire more people to be stand-by drivers, which can help cover shifts for regular drivers that might need to take the day off from work.

Without enough stand-by drivers, they have been caught in a position where their dispatcher and even Jones, who are both trained to drive buses, have needed to leave the office to cover routes. Jones said the difference between regular and stand-by drivers is that stand-by ones need to be ready to change their schedules and learn new routes on short-notice.

"If you don't like change, being a stand-by is not the way to go," Jones said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Nelson, retired transportation director for Mattoon who is helping with Parr's transition into this role, said Mattoon has needed to adjust routes to compensate for having a minimal level of regular drivers, including combining two routes last year. He said they have enough regular drivers for their 25 routes and have five substitutes, but would like to have at least seven.

Nelson said the substitute list can be depleted quickly during a school day, for example, if multiple teams need transportation to away games and if one or more drivers are sick.

"It just depends on the season, the day and what's going on with your drivers," Nelson said. Both he and Parr can fill in as drivers if needed. "You never know from day to day. You hope the substitutes will be enough."

Parr said driving for Mattoon is a great part-time job, with a salary starting at $15-$16 per hour, for those wanting to be at home with their children during most of the day; for contractors, farmers and others with flexible schedules; and for retirees.

Nelson said substitutes can eventually get regular routes as they become available. He said a regular route's 20 hours per week is low for those needing full-time work, but the position comes with benefits. He also said a small number of regular drivers can work their way up to 40 hours per week by taking on extra assignments during the day.

In addition, Nelson said working as a bus aide is a good way for applicants to see the bus and driver in action. He said many aides have gone on to become drivers after seeing how smooth a modern bus is to operate.

Jones said Illinois Central has had recruitment success with its ride-along program, which allows for drivers to bring their young children with them on their routes. This has helped them hire a few mothers who are trying to earn more money for their household.

"That (ride-along program) helps with stay-at-home moms that are working," Jones said. "They can bring their kids to work with them...I think that's a huge benefit, not having to pay for childcare."

Jones said the pay for Illinois Central drivers is increasing from $12.90 an hour to $15 on Aug. 1, which is the first increase in the last four years. Illinois Central is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus as an incentive, paid in four $250 increments. They offer to pay during parts of the training process after an individual earns their commercial driver's license, as well.

Nelson sand Parr said Mattoon follows a rigorous screening and testing process for driver applicants, but helps cover the cost of applicants' expenses and provides driving instruction. Parr also noted that applicants have a window of time to apply before CDL requirements increase substantially in February.

"If you have ever thought about becoming a bus driver, now is the time," Parr said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.