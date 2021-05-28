Watch now: Charleston Middle School students clean up rural Ashmore cemetery

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pitcher said the seventh-graders then used school Spirit Week in March for a fundraiser in which the winning team's teacher got to dump water on the other teacher. Doug Kanouse got splashed in a competition with Molly Bickford's team that raised more than $100. The seventh-graders used the money to buy daisies and lilies, which they planted Thursday at the cemetery.

"The service project reminds the students of what Memorial Day represents, what cemeteries represent, and to honor those who are not with us anymore," Pitcher said. He noted to the students on Friday that the gravestone of the cemetery's namesakes, Robert and Mary Brooks, shows that they were born in the 1770s and that they would have been early settlers in Coles County.

Seventh-graders Allyson Gonzalez and Eliana O'Brien suggested adopting a cemetery as a service project, Pitcher said.

The two seventh-graders said they are proud to see the improvements that their group of students has made at the cemetery since last fall. For example, O'Brien said the inscriptions on the darkened stone that she started working on at the start can now be clearly seen.