Watch now: Charleston Middle School students clean up rural Ashmore cemetery
Watch now: Charleston Middle School students clean up rural Ashmore cemetery

Charleston Middle School social studies teacher Michael Pitcher, who works with the school's Seventh-Grade Gold Team, talks Friday morning about the cleanup project that his students have been working on at Brooks Cemetery in rural Ashmore.

ASHMORE — Brooks Cemetery is located on private property at the end of a gravel lane in rural Ashmore, so the more than 80 graves there seldom receive visitors.

However, the cemetery was filled Friday morning with Charleston Middle School seventh graders as they completed a cleanup project and placed U.S. flags on the graves of veterans in time for Memorial Day.

Property owner Carolyn Lagrange, 80, a Coles County native who now resides in the St. Louis area, walked through the cemetery with her Australian shepherd, Foster, and visited with the student volunteers as they wiped down gravestones. Those monuments included the gravestones of her husband, Mark D. Lagrange III, and son, Douglas B. Lagrange.

Charleston Middle School seventh-graders work on cleanup project Friday morning at Brooks Cemetery in rural Ashmore.

"It thrills me to think the kids will always remember this," Lagrange said, adding that the students were learning about history while providing needed upkeep for the cemetery. "(My husband) would be so thrilled the kids are coming here to do this."

Social studies teacher Michael Pitcher, who works with the school's Seventh-Grade Gold Team, said the students adopted Brooks Cemetery as part of the school's veterans service project this year. He said they started the project on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and subsequently cleaned up overgrown vegetation along the fence and worked on other landscaping.

Pitcher said the seventh-graders then used school Spirit Week in March for a fundraiser in which the winning team's teacher got to dump water on the other teacher. Doug Kanouse got splashed in a competition with Molly Bickford's team that raised more than $100. The seventh-graders used the money to buy daisies and lilies, which they planted Thursday at the cemetery.

Cemetery visit

Charleston Middle School seventh-graders Tenia Johnson, at left, and Lillie Woard visit with Brooks Cemetery property owner Carolyn Lagrange during a cleanup day on Friday at this site in rural Ashmore.

"The service project reminds the students of what Memorial Day represents, what cemeteries represent, and to honor those who are not with us anymore," Pitcher said. He noted to the students on Friday that the gravestone of the cemetery's namesakes, Robert and Mary Brooks, shows that they were born in the 1770s and that they would have been early settlers in Coles County.

Seventh-graders Allyson Gonzalez and Eliana O'Brien suggested adopting a cemetery as a service project, Pitcher said.

The two seventh-graders said they are proud to see the improvements that their group of students has made at the cemetery since last fall. For example, O'Brien said the inscriptions on the darkened stone that she started working on at the start can now be clearly seen.

"It makes me feel happy to help people," Gonzalez said. O'Brien added that, "I think it's just nice to come out here and give back."

Gallery: Brooks Cemetery cleanup day

Charleston Middle School seventh-graders worked on a cleanup project Friday morning at Brooks Cemetery in rural Ashmore in time for Memorial Day.

