Watch now: Charleston Middle School Veterans Day ceremony continues by going virtual

CHARLESTON — There are several different ways to be patriotic, Avery Beals believes, and it's important to support your country even if you don't support everything that happens in it.
"Patriotism isn't about always loving everything in your country, but loving your country as a whole," Avery wrote.
Those were the thoughts of the Charleston Middle School student expressed in an essay that took first place in a contest that's a regular feature of the school's annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, much of the ceremony that took place Monday was conducted virtually. But it still included regular features such as the essay contest and recognizing veterans with ties to the school.
Avery's essay was the winner of the Charleston VFW post's "Patriot's Pen" essay contest, which this year had a theme of "What Patriotism Means to Me."
The second place essay was by Taryn Cole and third place went to the essay by Hadley Webb. The VFW post chooses several essays from the ones it receives to advance to a district competition to be considered for the state winner.
The featured veteran recognized during the ceremony was Gary Hawker, whose wife Sherry Hawker is a substitute teacher in the Charleston school district.
The virtual presentation included a recorded interview with Hawker, who told how he was inducted into the U.S. Army on the day before Thanksgiving in 1968.
He said he deployed to Vietnam, where he worked in a unit that prepared posthumous awards for soldiers killed in combat.
Hawker said he was prepared to do what was needed to defend himself and others but was still grateful he "didn't have to make the decision about whether to shoot somebody."
He also said his time overseas made him grateful that it's been a long time since any combat has taken place on U.S. soil.
"I had a deeper appreciation for things that go on in countries other than the United States," he said.
The school has been conducting an activity on Veterans Day each year for more than 15 years as a way to bring home the meaning of the holiday with school still in attendance.
