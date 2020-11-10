Watch now: Charleston Middle School Veterans Day ceremony continues by going virtual

CHARLESTON — There are several different ways to be patriotic, Avery Beals believes, and it's important to support your country even if you don't support everything that happens in it.

"Patriotism isn't about always loving everything in your country, but loving your country as a whole," Avery wrote.

Those were the thoughts of the Charleston Middle School student expressed in an essay that took first place in a contest that's a regular feature of the school's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, much of the ceremony that took place Monday was conducted virtually. But it still included regular features such as the essay contest and recognizing veterans with ties to the school.

Avery's essay was the winner of the Charleston VFW post's "Patriot's Pen" essay contest, which this year had a theme of "What Patriotism Means to Me."

The second place essay was by Taryn Cole and third place went to the essay by Hadley Webb. The VFW post chooses several essays from the ones it receives to advance to a district competition to be considered for the state winner.