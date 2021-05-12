Watch now: Charleston school receives items from multicultural resource effort

CHARLESTON — Fifth-grader Jack Sharp loves to read, so he was understandably excited when his class received a load of books and other fun things Wednesday.
"It's amazing," he said. "I'm going to have so many books to read."
But the Jefferson Elementary School student also knows that the mission behind the donated items was to help him and other students learn about people of differing cultures, something he called "very important."
"Everyone's different and we have to be able to respect that," he said.
The materials came from an effort now known as the Kadie Project. Wednesday marked the third year that it supplied multicultural materials to local students.
It followed a donation drive to obtain the materials and could lead to more of a year-round effort instead of only an annual event.
"This was the most successful year we've had so far," co-organizer Kate Shanks said. "We've been building progressively."
This year, Shanks and co-organizer Ky Newsome named the project for Newsome's 6-year-old daughter, who joined Shanks in handing out the items to the students in teacher Lauren Mellot's class on Wednesday.
"I think it's good," Kadie said. "It's important so they can learn."
The value of the items, all new, came to about $3,500. There was also $500 in monetary donations that Mellot can use as she wants to supplement the donated materials.
"We got support from all over," Newsome said.
Two years ago and last year, the effort had the straight-forward name of the "multicultural resources drive."
The donated items when to Charleston daycare classes in the first year and to classrooms at Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary School last year.
On Wednesday, Mellot said exposing children to different cultures is "crucial." Fifth-graders are at an age that they can understand that people are different and can learn "that should be celebrated," she said.
"I'm very humbled knowing that for years to come students will have access to these materials," Mellot said of the donation. "We're definitely building up a collection and this is monumental."
Shanks said she and Newsome are planning another annual donation drive but their goal is have the effort take place "continuously." In addition to collecting items for a single classroom, teachers will be able to contact them with specific requests, she said.
"We'll be able to meet more needs," Shanks said.
There are also plans to organize the Kadie Project as a non-profit organization, she said.