Watch now: Charleston school receives items from multicultural resource effort

This year, Shanks and co-organizer Ky Newsome named the project for Newsome's 6-year-old daughter, who joined Shanks in handing out the items to the students in teacher Lauren Mellot's class on Wednesday.

"I think it's good," Kadie said. "It's important so they can learn."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The value of the items, all new, came to about $3,500. There was also $500 in monetary donations that Mellot can use as she wants to supplement the donated materials.

"We got support from all over," Newsome said.

Two years ago and last year, the effort had the straight-forward name of the "multicultural resources drive."

The donated items when to Charleston daycare classes in the first year and to classrooms at Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary School last year.

On Wednesday, Mellot said exposing children to different cultures is "crucial." Fifth-graders are at an age that they can understand that people are different and can learn "that should be celebrated," she said.

"I'm very humbled knowing that for years to come students will have access to these materials," Mellot said of the donation. "We're definitely building up a collection and this is monumental."