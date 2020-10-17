Watch now: Charleston schools readying for reopening

“When they come in, they’re doing great,” she said.

Setting furniture in place will help with the change from having the students go from different locations for different activities to Ready moving from table to table herself.

Other changes include special education teachers coming to the classroom to meet with students who need them, rather than the students leaving their classrooms for that instruction.

In the hallway outside Ready’s classroom, custodian Mike Lang was cleaning, well, “everything,” as he put it, something he tends to every morning because of the pandemic.

It’s helped that some students are in the building from time to time now to get ready for when hallways and classrooms are full, he said.

“It’s a never-ending job,” Lang said.

Illinois schools were shuttered in March as COVID cases grew. Over the summer, administrators across the state picked whether to have in-person or remote courses, or a combination.

In mid-July, the Charleston school district was expecting to start the school year on the date first planned, Aug. 17, but with precautions, limited schedules and the option for remote learning if parents chose it.