Watch now: Charleston schools readying for reopening

CHARLESTON — Arranging tables and other furniture in her classroom is something kindergarten teacher Veronica Ready does each year before students return.
But, this time, it’s about three months later than usual with the goal to “minimize exposure” going along with that of getting prepared to help kids learn.
As with each school in the Charleston school district, teachers and staff are taking on typical tasks to get ready for students' return to school. But that's mixed with some different ones this time.
It's all to get ready for Nov. 2, the date for the return of in-person student attendance. The school year actually began in August but there’s been only remote, online learning as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ready, who teaches at Mark Twain Elementary School, said she thinks the kids’ return to classrooms should be safe as well as beneficial.
“Remote learning has gone well but it doesn’t replace that hands-on instruction,” she said.
Also to help with the upcoming change, schools have been allowing small groups of students to spend time at some schools. Ready said she’s been meeting with three to five of her students at a time, getting them used to school and to wearing face masks and to hygiene practices.
“When they come in, they’re doing great,” she said.
Setting furniture in place will help with the change from having the students go from different locations for different activities to Ready moving from table to table herself.
Other changes include special education teachers coming to the classroom to meet with students who need them, rather than the students leaving their classrooms for that instruction.
In the hallway outside Ready’s classroom, custodian Mike Lang was cleaning, well, “everything,” as he put it, something he tends to every morning because of the pandemic.
It’s helped that some students are in the building from time to time now to get ready for when hallways and classrooms are full, he said.
“It’s a never-ending job,” Lang said.
Illinois schools were shuttered in March as COVID cases grew. Over the summer, administrators across the state picked whether to have in-person or remote courses, or a combination.
In mid-July, the Charleston school district was expecting to start the school year on the date first planned, Aug. 17, but with precautions, limited schedules and the option for remote learning if parents chose it.
But that changed three weeks later during a time of a high rate of COVID-19 cases in Coles County. District administrators announced the start of the year would be delayed by two weeks and at least the school year’s first quarter would be limited to remote learning.
Now, Coles County is still in a higher state warning level for COVID-19. But there’s more to go on because of the return of Eastern Illinois University students and having an idea of the effect that might have, district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said.
“We’re encouraged by that,” he said. “We continually monitor that data.”
At recent school board meetings, there were calls from some parents to let students back in school. Stated reasons included problems with technology needed for remote learning and time demands on parents with children at home.
Vilardo said reopening earlier would have meant more of a “high risk” of spreading the virus.
The additional time helped with such things as the discovery that more or different kinds of sanitizers were needed, he said. The district is looking into buying equipment to make its own sanitizer, as the city of Charleston and Eastern Illinois University did recently, he also said.
“It would have been a scheduling and logistical mess,” Vilardo said of an earlier return to in-school attendance.
With some students back, schools have learned more about what students need medications, for example, district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly added.
“It helps us add more specific details to the plan,” she said.
Some special education students, those in driver’s education, those taking state tests and high school students in science classes who need hands-on lab work are also already spending time actually in school buildings.
The earlier plan with its shortened schedule and blend of remote learning, as well as the all-remote learning option, will be in place.
Holly said the district is surveying parents about who’ll decide to stay with remote learning, trying to keep students from having to change teachers with the process.
“We’re trying to avoid disruption as much as possible,” she said.
She also noted that all students have electronic devices and there's been work to ensure the system’s in place to continue remote learning when needed.
“Now, it’s just trouble-shooting on an individual basis,” Holly said.
Vilardo said the approach will be used at least until the end of the school year’s first semester, and the situation will be reassessed then.
With the start of flu season as well as the ongoing pandemic, there could be times when a class, some classes or an entire school would need to return to all-remote learning if enough illnesses warrant it, Vilardo also said.
