Watch now: Charleston schools to get $6 million in fed funding

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school district is expecting to get $6 million in federal funding for following COVID mitigation rules, officials said.

The money is through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed. The grants were meant to help schools gain resources during the pandemic.

The district received the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II grant worth about $3 million for creating safe mitigation strategies in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

Guidelines included cleaning protocols, information about masks, social distancing, quarantining and more, as well as a return-to-school plan.

"We're looking to spend approximately $2 million of that in heating and air conditioning upgrades," said Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett.

Some of the funds are going to hire additional guidance counselors and for building upgrades, said schools Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the budget at the next week.

The board on Wednesday also approved a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the academic year starting Aug. 12.

Under the plan, masks will be required only on school buses. Elsewhere, the use will be encouraged, but not mandatory.

The plan was developed with input from community members.

The state requires that schools provide remote instruction only for quarantined, unvaccinated students who are also ineligible for the vaccine. This includes all children under 12 years old.

That could mean that students over the age of 12, if unvaccinated and required by the local health department to go into quarantine, would receive remote instruction.

Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said Wednesday that future discussions about the aspect are planned.

“We are not going to punish kids for being quarantined, that's not their fault,” Holly said. “Each school is going to talk about what their principals, they're going to have some dialogue about making sure that that looks equitable, and that it's consistent, and that it's reasonable.”

The Charleston School board meets at 410 W. Polk Ave. every third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

