Watch now: Charleston seniors already making their mark on the high school

CHARLESTON — Charleston High School seniors are expressing their excitement for the start of the new school year by letting their creative juices flow.

Seniors met in the school parking lot Thursday morning to paint their parking spaces. By the afternoon, several unique designs spotlighted parking spaces throughout the lot.

For 17-year-old Olivia Fulk, whose friends call her “Liv,” this was a way to define her own experience as she steps into senior year.

“I thought that ‘Livin’ it up’ would just be a cool play-on-words,” she said.

Fulk painted the phrase on a mint background.

“I think it's a good way to start back,” said Fulk. “You have this idea of going forward it's just ‘open.’”

The first day of classes in the Charleston School District is Thursday, August 12.

This is the second year senior students were able to paint their parking spots. The event proved to be popular last year, and students started looking forward to the event.

“I saw some of the seniors’ parking spots last year and I thought it was really cool,” said Yoana Yordanova, who painted her spot alongside her boyfriend, Hayden Howell.

This is a way for students to have fun as they go into the school year, said assistant principal Jim Wood.

Students buy their own paint and can decorate their spots with school-appropriate designs. Several of the spots are still around from last year's seniors.

Fulk is looking forward to her senior year, and sees this as a last-hurrah before she graduates, too.

“I'm excited for college,” said Fulk. “And I'm excited like to see what happens in the future.”

Though many are excited to return to school, some are also nervous about a return to the classroom after a year that included remote learning and other challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Junior year was kind of easy because we could use notes and computers and everything because we had a bunch of online students,” said 16-year-old Tesa Brown. “Now this year, it's going to be full-blown studying and everything.”

Students are set to resume all in-person classes this year. While several sanitation and precautionary measures will continue to be followed, there is the prospect of a near-normal education experience.

“We're going to have to wear masks again, our senior year, so that’ll be interesting,” she said. “Hopefully, we still get a dance. That's all I really want, even if we do it in the parking lot.”

