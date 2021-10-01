Watch now: Charleston students celebrate a particularly meaningful homecoming

CHARLESTON — The pandemic put Charleston High School’s favorite traditions on hold for over a year, making this an exciting — and hectic — homecoming season.

“I had to teach both the freshmen and sophomores how to do everything,” said choral director Juliane Sharp. “We're not just getting one new class sort of involved, it's multiple classes of students and teaching them, ‘You stand and you clap your hands when the fights ones playing.’ They just don't know because they've sort of been out of it for a while.”

Though it has been a learning process for many, Sharp said, it was a great experience.

The choir was able to sing the fight song Thursday evening during in the first homecoming parade since the pandemic began last year.

The homecoming parade made a circuit from the high school to the downtown square and included over 20 floats.

“There’s something about having these sort of things, these traditions that have been around for a really one time, they don't want to lose these things,” said Sharp. “All the kids in the high school really are excited to organize and actually do stuff, again.”

The parade included some floats from old favorites like the American Legion and the VFW. The FAA joined with a John Deere tractor.

“We’re so excited to see this is happening,” said Sally Bock, who joined from the class of 1971.

This year, the class of 1971 is celebrating its 50 year reunion on Oct. 8 and 9.

The parade also saw some newcomers, including the Eastern Illinois University dance team, which joined the university cheer team for the first year in the CHS homecoming parade. The dance team included Francesca Diaz, a CHS alum.

“It's very nostalgic,” said Diaz, who graduated in 2018 and is currently a sophomore at Eastern. “Just coming back and seeing all the people I know, it's like, ‘Wow, they remembered.’ It’s a lot of fun to know that the community is coming together after a year and still doing something.”

