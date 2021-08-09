Watch now: Charleston teachers gear up for the start of classes

CHARLESTON— The wait is almost over.

Teachers in the Charleston School District are setting up their classrooms for the return to full-day, in-person classes on Aug. 12.

“This beginning of the school year has been a much smoother start than last year,” said Amber Dennis, a Mark Twain Elementary kindergarten teacher, as was setting up her classroom Monday. “I feel much calmer about it and less overwhelmed.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the last school year to start with remote, online learning. It wasn't until Nov. 4 that students had the option of in-person instruction.

Dennis is putting a positive spin on the challenges posed during last school year. She said they helped her develop new teaching methods, such as the use of personal learning-packages she gave to each student so they did not need to share supplies.

“That was actually great for my teaching, and it helped me to become more organized,” said Dennis.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, teachers had to alter the traditional classroom setting to decrease shared items, close-contact, and other activities that might increase the risk of transmitting the virus.

Teachers have also been in charge of making sure students follow masking guidelines in the schools. That will continue this year.

The recent spike in COVID cases across the state and nation brought with it the state requirement that masks be worn to start this school year.

Dennis said that while there was an initial challenge with getting young children used to wearing masks last school year, the students adjusted well. Dennis used hand-cues and verbal reminders to let students know when their masks were falling off their nose and more and that did the trick.

“People underestimate (kindergarteners) so much,” said Dennis. “If you teach and put that expectation up there, they rise to it. They understand a lot more than what you think.”

Making sure students wore masks went well for several teachers at Mark Twain, including kindergarten teacher Michelle Zigler.

“I think we're at an advantage in some ways, because this is their first year of school,” said Zigler. “It’s a little sad, but this is ‘normal’ for them.”

She did notice difficulty in students learning certain pronunciations and sounds because they couldn’t see mouth movements through the mask.

"I know the reasons behind it (wearing masks)," said Zigler. "But that is one thing that I was really hopeful we could not have to deal with this year."

Still, Zigler said in-person instruction is better than remote learning. Fellow teachers agree.

“Just not having the remote learning part makes a huge difference,” said Jefferson Elementary Special Ed teacher Devon Aranda. “Special ed-wise, we're worried about how students coming from different classrooms is going to intermingle and how that's going to change with COVID tracing."

Teachers say in-person learning is much more desirable, even with restrictions.

“As much a struggle that the kids had, they were very resilient,” said Jefferson Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Matthew Anderson. “A lot of them took that responsibility and ran with it and I was very impressed with them.”

“Remote learning does take a toll on those kids,” said Jefferson Elementary school sixth-grade teacher Christina Bowers. “I’m glad the students are coming back."