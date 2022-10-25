MATTOON — After seeing the heavy duty protective gear that electric linemen wear, Mattoon High School junior Dommanik Faulkner had a question: "Can I try on that?"

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative line foreman Bob Schafer subsequently helped Faulkner suit up in rubber gloves and sleeves, plus a helmet, as he and classmates attended an Industry Day visit there on Tuesday. The visiting junior also tested out the weight of a fully loaded lineman toolbelt.

"It was pretty unexpected. The belt is really heavy," Faulkner exclaimed afterward. Of trying on the gear, he said, "I wanted to go for it and see how it feels."

Groups of students from Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland high schools toured factories and other businesses throughout Coles County and in Arcola during the annual Industry Day organized by Coles Together, the economic development organization for Coles County.

Coles-Moultrie President and CEO Amy Borntrager said the cooperative has hosted visits at its Mattoon headquarters, 104 Dewitt Ave. East, for several years now as part of this event. She said it's a great opportunity to show high school students the jobs that are needed in the office and in the field to help the cooperative serve customers in eight counties with a total of approximately 2,000 miles of lines, enough to run from Mattoon to Los Angeles.

"Promoting the skilled trades is one of the best things we can do," Schafer said.

The line foreman's presentation and Faulkner's demonstration of the protective gear inspired fellow junior Thomas Chipol to also try on these protective items. In addition, Schafer challenged Chipol to fasten a nut and a bolt together while wearing the thick rubber gloves. Chipol said afterward that it took a great deal of focus and patience to complete this task for the first time.

Industry Day also includes visits to the Justrite and Mars Petcare factories in Mattoon, Lester Building Systems and Safety Storage factories in Charleston, Birkey's Farm Store in Oakland, Nordco Equipment Services in Arcola, the Mattoon School District's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center, the Elevate CCIC entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall, and the Coles County Memorial Airport.

Students wearing goggles toured the busy, cavernous factory floor at Justrite, 3921 Dewitt Ave., to see how safety cans and cabinets are manufactured there and then shipped throughout the United States and beyond. Justrite safety cans are designed for storing or transferring flammable liquids and fuels, while the cabinets store flammable, hazardous materials and containers of liquids.

Continuous improvement engineer Scott Copple said the Mattoon factory processes 20 million pounds of steel per year into cans and cabinets, as well as handles, lids, hinges and other parts for Justrite products.

"We make a lot of our own parts from raw steel in this area," Copple said as he led students through the press room. The factory floor is large enough that adult tricycles are used to bring maintenance items to the assembly lines.

Human resources manager Stephanie Hanks there are entry level employment positions available on the factory floor, where day and night shifts are in operation. Receiving supervisor Lee White added there also opportunities available for employees to pursue careers in mechanical engineering and management there.