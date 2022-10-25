 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Coles County high school students tour factories, other businesses

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative line foreman Bob Schafer speaks to Mattoon High School student during their Industry Day visit on Tuesday.

MATTOON — After seeing the heavy duty protective gear that electric linemen wear, Mattoon High School junior Dommanik Faulkner had a question: "Can I try on that?"

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative line foreman Bob Schafer subsequently helped Faulkner suit up in rubber gloves and sleeves, plus a helmet, as he and classmates attended an Industry Day visit there on Tuesday. The visiting junior also tested out the weight of a fully loaded lineman toolbelt.

Lineman tool belt

Mattoon High School junior Dommanik Faulkner tries out protective clothing and feels the weight of a lineman toolbelt with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit on Tuesday to Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon.

"It was pretty unexpected. The belt is really heavy," Faulkner exclaimed afterward. Of trying on the gear, he said, "I wanted to go for it and see how it feels."

Groups of students from Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland high schools toured factories and other businesses throughout Coles County and in Arcola during the annual Industry Day organized by Coles Together, the economic development organization for Coles County.

Lineman gloves

Mattoon High School junior Thomas Chipol tries out heavy gloves and other protective clothing with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit to Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon on Tuesday.

Coles-Moultrie President and CEO Amy Borntrager said the cooperative has hosted visits at its Mattoon headquarters, 104 Dewitt Ave. East, for several years now as part of this event. She said it's a great opportunity to show high school students the jobs that are needed in the office and in the field to help the cooperative serve customers in eight counties with a total of approximately 2,000 miles of lines, enough to run from Mattoon to Los Angeles.

"Promoting the skilled trades is one of the best things we can do," Schafer said.

Coles-Together presentation

Mattoon High School students listen to presentations by Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative staff, including President and CEO Amy Borntrager, during Industry Day tours on Tuesday in Mattoon.

The line foreman's presentation and Faulkner's demonstration of the protective gear inspired fellow junior Thomas Chipol to also try on these protective items. In addition, Schafer challenged Chipol to fasten a nut and a bolt together while wearing the thick rubber gloves. Chipol said afterward that it took a great deal of focus and patience to complete this task for the first time.

Industry Day also includes visits to the Justrite and Mars Petcare factories in Mattoon, Lester Building Systems and Safety Storage factories in Charleston, Birkey's Farm Store in Oakland, Nordco Equipment Services in Arcola, the Mattoon School District's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center, the Elevate CCIC entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall, and the Coles County Memorial Airport.

Justrite factory tour

Continuous improvement engineer Scott Copple, at right, and quality technician Joe Hawn prepare to lead a group of Mattoon High School students on an Industry Day tour of the Justrite Manufacturing Co. factory floor in Mattoon on Tuesday.

Students wearing goggles toured the busy, cavernous factory floor at Justrite, 3921 Dewitt Ave., to see how safety cans and cabinets are manufactured there and then shipped throughout the United States and beyond. Justrite safety cans are designed for storing or transferring flammable liquids and fuels, while the cabinets store flammable, hazardous materials and containers of liquids.

Continuous improvement engineer Scott Copple said the Mattoon factory processes 20 million pounds of steel per year into cans and cabinets, as well as handles, lids, hinges and other parts for Justrite products.

Justrite products

Justrite Manufacturing Co. human resources manager Stephanie Hanks and receiving supervisor Lee White talk to Mattoon High School students about the safety cans and cabinets that are produced at this factory in Mattoon. The students' Industry Day visit included the factory's lobby, where examples of these products are on display.

 

"We make a lot of our own parts from raw steel in this area," Copple said as he led students through the press room. The factory floor is large enough that adult tricycles are used to bring maintenance items to the assembly lines.

Human resources manager Stephanie Hanks there are entry level employment positions available on the factory floor, where day and night shifts are in operation. Receiving supervisor Lee White added there also opportunities available for employees to pursue careers in mechanical engineering and management there.

Justrite exterior

Mattoon High School students depart Justrite Manufacturing Co. in Mattoon after touring the factory floor there as part of Industry Day.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

