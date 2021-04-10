Watch now: Coles County Master Naturalist program works to draw interest with first 'field day'

Bulver talked not only about butterflies' varied eating habits but also about other behaviors and topics. She said there are about 150 species in Illinois and 58 were recorded during a butterfly count program in Coles County last year.

"Some butterflies you would see in Urbana you wouldn't see here," Bulver said about the range of where the various species can be found.

She said she became involved in the Master Naturalist program after retiring as a French professor at Eastern Illinois University.

"I have been an environmentalist for a long time," she said. "What I like most about being a Master Naturalist is that I can continue to learn and teach."

Hannah Schwanke, Douglas-Hart's land stewardship director, conducted the presentation on turtles and talked about the different species found in Illinois and how to help protect them.

"Our hope is that they will take away information to help further their understanding of wildlife," Schwanke said of the goal of Saturday's program. "We also hope that this will help spark interest for the Master Naturalist training program."