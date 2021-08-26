Watch now: Coles County reacts to new mask, vaccine requirements

Those who work with students ranging from preschoolers and kindergartners to graduate and non-traditional students have begun assessing sweeping new statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the education field.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all preschool-12th grade teachers and staff and for all higher education personnel and all higher education students as of Sept. 5 in response to a surge in positive cases.

“Once available, (Eastern Illinois) University will review the details of the executive order to determine appropriate next steps,” said Eastern spokesman Josh Reinhart.

'Keep our students learning'

While Eastern students and employees are encouraged to submit their vaccination statuses to the university, Reinhart said submission is voluntary. As such, he said the university cannot provide any accuracy in actual vaccination rates for its students or employees.

Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said their Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Team will address the governor’s announcement of a vaccine mandate for higher education, as it has with all other public health requirements during the pandemic.

“The EOC team is meeting on a regular basis to develop an implementation plan to meet the governor’s Sept. 5 deadline. We expect to receive specific guidance from the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Board of Higher Education that will assist us in the specific components of our plan," Bullock said.

Mattoon school district Superintendent Tim Condron said administrators are working with the district's nursing staff and with both the Mattoon Education Association and Mattoon Educational Support Personnel Association unions to better understand and respond to the governor's new requirements.

"Our goal is to keep our students learning in school with their teachers and peers, and we will do our part to help the community stay healthy so we are able to accomplish that goal," Condron said.

Though Eastern students were required to wear masks in all indoor locations, students were not required to be vaccinated or submit their vaccination status in the weeks leading up to the new requirements. Those who did not get vaccinated were required to test for the virus regularly using saliva samples.

“I think it's really nice now that (the vaccine) is FDA approved,” said Eastern freshman Ella Knutson. “But, I think people should have more of a say if they want to be vaccinated or not.”

Freshman Taryn Tarqin said, “I kind of only got the vaccine because I didn't want to have to wear masks. Otherwise, I probably would not have gotten it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My dad's got cancer, my mom's diabetic, I have a 6-year-old that can't get the vaccine for himself, so I'm just trying to do with what's going to be the safest,” said graduate student Jessica Parks, who got the vaccine in February.

Though Parks was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, she does not regret getting the vaccine because she did not need to go to the hospital. Parks said, “It's a minor inconvenience over losing your life."

Eastern professor of education Carrie Dale said, “It would be good to know that people are vaccinated. I know some of my colleagues probably wouldn’t agree with me but I think it’s for everyone’s health and for the good of the public.”

'It is kind of disappointing'

At Lake Land, the college adopted CDC and state public health recommendations on Aug. 4 to require masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while in campus buildings.

Lake Land freshman Alyssa Scott said she has held off on getting a COVID-19 vaccination but would consider getting vaccinated so she will feel safer about visiting elderly family members. Scott said she will be glad when the governor's new mask mandate is no longer needed.

"I understand he is trying to keep us safe, but it is kind of disappointing. We just want it to get back to normal so bad," Scott said, as her mask caused her glasses to fog.

Nontraditional student Danielle Standerfer said she has declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she has concerns about it being approved for use quicker than other vaccines, which needed years of research. Standerfer said she also has already had the coronavirus and her immune system subsequently produced antibodies. She has concerns about the governor's mandate, as well.

"I don't think you should have to make someone get a vaccine. I don't think we should be forced," Standerfer said.

Sophomore Eli Lamb, who is a pre-med major, said he heard predictions last summer during his clinicals that the state would likely require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and for healthcare workers, so he was not surprised that the governor announced both this week.

"I am not surprised by it. I am not upset by it. I think it's going to help us get out of this pandemic eventually, hopefully," Lamb said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.