Watch now: Decatur board votes against $30k bonus for assistant superintendent

"I know some of you on the board, and I think you're good people" said Sam Mills, a teacher at Eisenhower High School. "You ran for the board with good intentions. I'm sure you think the decisions you make, you're doing with best intentions."

However, he added, education is not a business and bonuses don't motivate educators. He then quoted Dase's book, "Rise Above." "Just like with the students, unfortunately sometimes you have to make an example of one, two or some for everyone else to take you seriously."

"We need to move forward, but right now the way things are going this board and this administration are hindering that by being punitive, by creating a toxic culture for teaching and learning," he said.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, asked the board if the reaction to the bonus could have risen from racism. Dase is Black.

"The African-American administrator has been thrown under the bus before you as a board have voted (on the bonus), crucified in public because the superintendent who is making over $200,000 has been publicly silent over a matter that is his recommendation," she said, referring to Superintendent Paul Fregeau. "When will the superintendent be held accountable?"