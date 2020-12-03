Watch now: Eastern Illinois University committee might broaden approach to Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee might change its approach on considering a possible change to the name of the university's Douglas Hall.

During the committee's meeting Thursday, EIU President David Glassman said he wanted be more specific on what his charge to the committee was.

Specifically, Glassman said, he wants the group to decide whether the name of the residence hall should continue to commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas debates, as was originally intended.

He said he decided to modify his instructions after hearing from some people that the debates are "so central to the history of Charleston."

When Glassman first told the committee to address the issue earlier this year, he asked only for a recommendation on whether to keep the building's current name.

"Do we want to have those two halls commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas debates?" he said, referring also the university's Lincoln Hall, adjacent to Douglas. "People just don't make the connection."