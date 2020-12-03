Watch now: Eastern Illinois University committee might broaden approach to Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee might change its approach on considering a possible change to the name of the university's Douglas Hall.
During the committee's meeting Thursday, EIU President David Glassman said he wanted be more specific on what his charge to the committee was.
Specifically, Glassman said, he wants the group to decide whether the name of the residence hall should continue to commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas debates, as was originally intended.
He said he decided to modify his instructions after hearing from some people that the debates are "so central to the history of Charleston."
When Glassman first told the committee to address the issue earlier this year, he asked only for a recommendation on whether to keep the building's current name.
"Do we want to have those two halls commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas debates?" he said, referring also the university's Lincoln Hall, adjacent to Douglas. "People just don't make the connection."
Glassman said the committee's options include recommending renaming the buildings in another way to recognize the debates as well as changing Douglas Hall's name to commemorate someone or something else. Or, the committee can call for no change, he said.
The two residence halls were named for Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln in recognition of the men's series of debates during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign, one of which took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Consideration of changing the Douglas Hall name has come up before. Glassman first announced that he wanted it revisited during an EIU Board of Trustees meeting in September.
At that time, he said it should be taken into account Douglas' position on slavery and the naming of the residence hall was "never intended to commemorate that."
Glassman has instructed the committee to come up with its recommendation by the end of EIU's current school year. Any recommendation on a change would go the board of trustees for the actual decision.
Also during Thursday's meeting, former EIU faculty member Chris Hanlon reminded the committee of the reasons he and others brought up the issue 10 years ago.
When the building's name was chosen in 1951, there were six Black students at EIU, the student newspaper supported segregation in editorials and a Black homecoming queen had her title removed because of complaints, Hanlon said.
The name is "a remnant of that time" and commemorates someone who supported the extension of slavery and "showed contempt toward Blacks," he also said.
The committee also discussed how it would solicit public input on the issue, ultimately deciding on appointing a subcommittee to consider options.
There were concerns about whether those who provide input would have to do it in a public manner or in one way in which they could remain anonymous.
Glassman said he wanted the committee to get input from current and former students, university faculty and staff and the Charleston and EIU community.
