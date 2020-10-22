Watch now: Eastern Illinois University committee to get public input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The first step for a committee considering whether to call for a change to the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall will be to get input from the Charleston and university community.
That was based on the suggestion by EIU President David Glassman, who ordered the university Naming Committee to develop a recommendation on whether to keep the name for the residence hall.
During the committee's first meeting Thursday, Glassman repeated reasons for the examination he stated when he announced the decision during the EIU Board of Trustees meeting in September.
He noted the Douglas Hall was named for Stephen Douglas, and "in concert" the neighboring Lincoln Hall was named for Abraham Lincoln. It recognized the "local significance" of Charleston being the site of the one of debates between the two during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.
"There is no doubt that Stephen Douglas was a racist and ardent supporter of slavery," Glassman said. However, he added that the buildings' names were "solely a commemoration of a national debate."
His instructions to the committee were to make a recommendation on whether to retain or change the name, or to report that members can't reach a consensus. The group isn't responsible for suggesting an alternate name for the residence hall, he added.
Glassman told the committee he decided to revisit the issue, discussion of which dates to 2010, after several people told him "they believe the name does not fit this university's mission."
He asked the committee to come up with its recommendation by the end of current school year.
The committee will make a recommendation to Glassman who will then present it to the Board of Trustees, which has the authority to make any decision on the name change.
The only member of the public to address the committee Thursday was Jan Nickell of Mount Zion, who said her son lived in Douglas Hall when he attended Eastern.
"What is Lincoln Hall without Douglas Hall?" she said. "They go together. Lincoln would not have been the man he was without Douglas."
Committee member Sace Elder, chairwoman of EIU's history department, noted that the department sent a memo to Glassman recommending that Douglas Hall's name be changed.
She questioned whether that "compromised" her ability to serve on the committee. In response, EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, who convened the meeting, said it would be up to her to decide if she could be unbiased.
Also Thursday, the committee voted to recommend that the student art gallery at Doudna Fine Arts Center be named in honor of the late Glenn Hild. Hild's positions at EIU included chairman of the Art Department and Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
The committee didn't discuss how it would seek input on the issue of Douglas Hall's name but agreed to meet every two weeks, with the actual day and time to be determined.
The committee voted to have member Angie Campbell, a representative of the university's Staff Senate, to serve as its chairwoman.
Other committee members are Don Holly, representing Faculty Senate; Claudia Janssen-Danyi, representing the Council on Academic Affairs; Noor Khamisani, representing Student Senate; and faculty presidential appointees Mona Davenport and Carlos Amaya.
Only Amaya was unable to attend Thursday's meeting.
