Watch now: Eastern Illinois University full of activity as students return

Mentorship program at Eastern Illinois University

With the start of classes just a few days away, the Eastern Illinois University campus is buzzing with activity. 

Above, Shameerah Kates, left, helps her daughter, Aniyah Smith, of Chicago move into EIU's Taylor Hall ahead of the start of classes on Monday, Aug. 23.

Eastern Illinois soccer getting ready for season

Right, senior Reed Axthelm relaxes and watches his soccer teammates play soccer volleyball on Thursday. Members of the men's and women's soccer teams used the activity to build support ahead of the upcoming season. The men have a game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Visit jg-tc.com to see more photos and videos from EIU.

