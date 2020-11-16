Watch now: Eastern Illinois University going online only for remainder of semester; Coles Co. schools adapting to COVID-19 instruction

“We are a very high-risk family,” Woodall said. “We were really concerned.”

Woodall helped four of her own children and one of a friend, ranging from a college freshman to one in second grade. The second-grader, a fifth-grader and a high school freshman are still learning at home.

She said she put a lot of thought into whether having the students return to school or continue with remote learning. In addition to the health concerns, she felt they were doing well with lessons at home.

“The main thing was they had gotten into a routine they liked,” she said.

Woodall said she’s taught at schools in the past and knows there’s a chance for students to fall behind if they stay with remote learning for an extended period of time.

The school district is making more materials available for those continuing with remote learning which should “make it more like it was at school,” she said.