Watch now: Eastern Illinois University going online only for remainder of semester; Coles Co. schools adapting to COVID-19 instruction

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will move to online instruction only after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday break.
An email university President David Glassman sent to students and employees on Monday said the move was "an effort to do our part to reduce the rising levels of COVID-19 transmissions throughout the state."
Students will have the option of returning to campus after next week's break but online learning will be in place for the rest of the semester, Glassman said. In-person class attendance is currently scheduled to return when the spring semester begins Jan. 11.
In his announcement Monday, Glassman said Eastern's residence halls, student apartments and dining centers, as well as Booth Library, the Martin Luther King Jr. Union and student support offices will remain open. They will operate following coronavirus guidelines from the university, state and federal government, the announcement said. There will be no refunds of tuition or other fees, it said.
The university’s attendance decision highlights the challenges confronting local schools and families when it comes to the offering of classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Charleston and Mattoon school districts ended the 2019-2020 school year and started this school year by offering remote-only instruction, but moved ahead with plans to switch to in-person instruction with the start of the second quarter.
“We continue to follow our plan,” said Chad Burgett, assistant superintendent in Charleston. “I think we’re off to a very good start considering all the changes.”
The Charleston school district has seen some student and staff cases of COVID-19 since the return to in-person attendance on Nov. 4. But that was expected, district officials said.
Mattoon Superintendent Tim Condron said they intend to continue offering in-person classes while monitoring for any increase in state COVID-19 mitigation measures that might necessitate a return to remote learning only.
Steps are being taken in both school districts to identify students displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Condron said such measures have kept the virus from transferring within schools, but noted that a couple of positive tests within a preschool class recently resulted in that class being switched to remote learning only. Charleston experienced a situation last week that saw an entire grade school class of 30 students quarantined.
As Mattoon resumed in-person learning days at a reduced schedule last month, the school district began offering off-campus childcare for families who need this service at times on those days when their children are not in class.
Support Local Journalism
The Blended Learning Childcare Center at the Cross County Mall is one of those off campus locations. Parent Kristin Brown said her third-grader, Landon, enjoys being at the center so much that he gets upset if he gets picked up too soon.
“I think he is just really happy to be with other students,” Brown said. She added that having childcare available has helped her and her husband, Chris, maintain normal work schedules.
Nichole Woodall of Charleston oversaw remote learning for five students at one point and none of them returned to in-school classes until after her family recovered from COVID-19 about a week ago.
“We are a very high-risk family,” Woodall said. “We were really concerned.”
Woodall helped four of her own children and one of a friend, ranging from a college freshman to one in second grade. The second-grader, a fifth-grader and a high school freshman are still learning at home.
She said she put a lot of thought into whether having the students return to school or continue with remote learning. In addition to the health concerns, she felt they were doing well with lessons at home.
“The main thing was they had gotten into a routine they liked,” she said.
Woodall said she’s taught at schools in the past and knows there’s a chance for students to fall behind if they stay with remote learning for an extended period of time.
The school district is making more materials available for those continuing with remote learning which should “make it more like it was at school,” she said.
Mattoon school district parent Jodie Stamps said her family could adjust to remote learning again if needed, but she hopes that the district will be able to keep offering in-person classes. She said her fifth-grader, Cora; seventh-grader, Jonah; and sophomore, Nathan, have benefited from seeing their teachers and friends in person.
Stamps said the district’s safety measures have eased any concerns she might have had about sending her children back to school.
“The school district has gone over and above making us feel comfortable,” Stamps said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.