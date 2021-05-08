Watch now: Eastern Illinois University grads encouraged to 'create a new tomorrow'

"What gives me faith is when I look out at you and realize our future is in good hands," he said.

Butler said he went through great struggles, personally and academically, when he started college.

"What pulled me through was the people here at Eastern," he said. "Do everything you can to make your own little world a better place."

Sara Tate, a student from Sidney who graduated with a degree in human services, was chosen as one of ceremonies' student speakers and said she "never dreamed" she'd go through college during a pandemic.

"The pandemic has strengthened each of us," she said. "We are capable of creating a new tomorrow."

Tate joked about how, when she was a kid, she said she wanted to go through college wearing pajamas. As it turned out, she noted, remote learning because of the pandemic allowed her and other students to do just that.

But she emphasized that she wanted a career that would allow her help others, and that "continues to serve as one of most powerful motivators."