Watch now: Eastern Illinois University grads encouraged to 'create a new tomorrow'

CHARLESTON — Vince Lovergine said it "felt kind of normal again" when he was able to take part in his college commencement, even if it was a year later than he thought it would be.
And for Carson Gordon, she was "so excited" to be able to go to her college graduation, though things were different.
Eastern Illinois University returned to in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic changed the course of so many things.
Because of the pandemic, EIU didn't conduct commencement ceremonies during the 2019-20 school year.
But Lovergine was one of the 2020 graduates who took advantage of an opportunity the university provided. Last year's graduating students were able to return and take part in Saturday's ceremonies.
"It feels good to participate in something we deserve," said Lovergine, who received a journalism degree and now works as a reporter for a Fort Wayne, Indiana, TV station. "It's definitely rewarding and worth it in the end."
He said no commencement ceremony was "kind of a gut punch" for himself and others who graduated last year.
Gordon, a Mattoon resident, received her master's degree in business administration Saturday. The past two school years have meant dealing with remote learning and other restrictions as well as wondering if she'd have a chance to wear her cap and gown, she said.
"It was definitely a concern for all of us," Gordon said.
Saturday's ceremonies took place at Eastern's O'Brien Field instead of their traditional location inside Lantz Arena. There were three ceremonies scheduled, with one evening event folding into one of the daytime ones, a precaution because of rain forecast for late Saturday.
Graduating students sat socially distanced on the football field while family and other audience members were seated in the stands behind them.
Tim Butler, a 1990 EIU graduate and currently a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, was one of the ceremonies' speakers and praised the students for completing college "during the period of Zoom."
"What gives me faith is when I look out at you and realize our future is in good hands," he said.
Butler said he went through great struggles, personally and academically, when he started college.
"What pulled me through was the people here at Eastern," he said. "Do everything you can to make your own little world a better place."
Sara Tate, a student from Sidney who graduated with a degree in human services, was chosen as one of ceremonies' student speakers and said she "never dreamed" she'd go through college during a pandemic.
"The pandemic has strengthened each of us," she said. "We are capable of creating a new tomorrow."
Tate joked about how, when she was a kid, she said she wanted to go through college wearing pajamas. As it turned out, she noted, remote learning because of the pandemic allowed her and other students to do just that.
But she emphasized that she wanted a career that would allow her help others, and that "continues to serve as one of most powerful motivators."
While speaking to the graduates, university President David Glassman said he had "the deepest appreciation" as the students "demonstrated timeless resolve" to earn their degrees while overcoming "unprecedented obstacles."
EIU indicated that about 970 students were scheduled to take part in the ceremonies, including about 100 from the class of 2020.