Watch now: Eastern Illinois University president announces retirement plans

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman announced he will retire at the end of the academic year in 2023.

Glassman, who helped the university through both a crippling state budget impasse and a pandemic, reflected on the campus-wide struggles both hardships caused while also announcing several successes in his annual State of the University address on Wednesday afternoon.

Glassman was hired as the university's 12th president in 2015, replacing William L. Perry. He came the position from Bradley University, where he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Glassman’s current seven-year contract will expire at the end of this academic year, but he will be reaching out to the board of trustees to secure a one-year extension. Once his tenure as president ends, he plans to work as an anthropology professor.

“But until then, I’m still here.” Glassman said. “And we have plenty of critical work to do together before any leadership change will take place.”

Glassman announced the university is setting several goals.

One of these goals is to have 500 international students enrolled at a time. The current international student enrollment is 399 students from 51 different countries.

These current international student enrollment numbers are higher than expected, and have even helped the university’s enrollment stay stable, along with an increased retention rate.

The university’s 10-day enrollment revealed a drop of only 18 students from last year.

“From a top-line view, we did better than we had hoped,” said Glassman. “When we look deeper, there are areas of concern and areas of surprising success.”

One area of concern was a decrease in the number of admitted freshmen students. This will end up affecting the finances of the university throughout the next few years, Glassman said.

The goal of managing finances of the university continues to be one of the major goals.

“We were just regaining our sea legs from the impacts of the historic Illinois budget impasse of 2015-2017 when the global COVID-19 pandemic prompted rolling stay-at-home orders and other restrictions from normal daily life,” said Glassman. “The pandemic literally changed how we operate our entire enterprise during that time.”

Glassman expressed gratitude for the government funding that has been received to provide assistance during the pandemic

Around $14 million has been made available to students who have been impacted by the pandemic, said Glassman.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these federal and state dollars available to us,” said Glassman.

Glassman also announced the planned science building is now reaching the stages where architects are evaluating how many classrooms, offices, and other learning spaces are needed.

Glassman also celebrated student achievement. Glassman said EIU athletes earned an average grade point average of 3.48 in the fall of 2020 and 3.44 in the spring of 2021. The women’s basketball team received the sixth highest GPA in the Ohio Valley Conference for the last semester.

Glassman also was thankful for the return to in-person classes, which is a welcome return from remote learning experienced last year because of the the coronavirus pandemic.

“The students are ecstatic to be back on campus,” said Glassman. “Let them brighten your day.”

